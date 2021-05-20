'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Flood Mariska Hargitay With Support After Her Hospitalization
Fans are sending Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay a massive amount of support on social media since revealing that she was in hospital seeking treatment for a broken knee, a hairline fracture in her ankle, and a torn ligament. The long-time star of the cop-drama posted a photo to Instagram, showing her leaving the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York while wearing a knee brace on her left leg as well as an ankle support on the right leg.
While she didn't express how she earned her injury, Hargitay did share that she, luckily, won't need any surgery. She also said she didn't get injured while fulfilling her captain duties with the Manhattan SVU team. Of course, fans gathered in the comments to share their reactions to her announcement. "Apparently HSS actually stands for Hair & Shining Skin. Dude! You're the only person I know who can walk out of that hospital looking like they just stepped out of a commercial," someone wrote in her comments.
With Detective Olivia Benson's new love interest in her former partner Detective Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni), fans have been paying much more attention to the star in the latest season of Law & Order: SVU, which was just renewed for a 23rd season. It's unclear if production on the series will resume over the summer or if it will be pushed back due to Hargitay's injury.
Hargitay posted a multitude of hashtags with her announcement including "ListenToYourBody,TrustTheExperts, StayStrong, InOtherKneeNews, BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees, BraceYourself, NotTheBeesKnees, TheQueenBeesKnees."
if there’s one thing mariska hargitay is gonna do it’s hashtag her way through breaking multiple bones— #benson (goodie) (@yrsaeternum) May 19, 2021
"Protect Mariska Hargitay," this user tweeted.
protect mariska hargitay and her one lung, one knee, and one ankle at all costs— Shannon 🌿✨ (@darlingstardust) May 19, 2021
A Law & Order: SVU fan page posted a sincere message for the star while she recovers from her injuries.
Get well soon @Mariska we send you love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c3L2xVbPZO— Law & Order SVU (@NBCSVU_fans) May 20, 2021
Luckily, her looks remain intact as she continues to heal from the injuries. It's still unknown as to how she maintained the injuries.
i think we can all agree that mariska hargitay is the most gorgeous human in the history of forever pic.twitter.com/eZjPo6YSPr— gaby (@hargitaybensons) May 14, 2021
Many fans are sending prayers for a speedy recovery Hargitay's way.
She’s hurt y’all🙏🙏🙏🙏 Hoping our @Mariska heals up and feels better quick 💜🙏💜🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/Mwc96mW5Fl— A.L.Waters (@ALWaters16) May 19, 2021