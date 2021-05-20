'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Flood Mariska Hargitay With Support After Her Hospitalization

Fans are sending Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay a massive amount of support on social media since revealing that she was in hospital seeking treatment for a broken knee, a hairline fracture in her ankle, and a torn ligament. The long-time star of the cop-drama posted a photo to Instagram, showing her leaving the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York while wearing a knee brace on her left leg as well as an ankle support on the right leg.

While she didn't express how she earned her injury, Hargitay did share that she, luckily, won't need any surgery. She also said she didn't get injured while fulfilling her captain duties with the Manhattan SVU team. Of course, fans gathered in the comments to share their reactions to her announcement. "Apparently HSS actually stands for Hair & Shining Skin. Dude! You're the only person I know who can walk out of that hospital looking like they just stepped out of a commercial," someone wrote in her comments.

With Detective Olivia Benson's new love interest in her former partner Detective Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni), fans have been paying much more attention to the star in the latest season of Law & Order: SVU, which was just renewed for a 23rd season. It's unclear if production on the series will resume over the summer or if it will be pushed back due to Hargitay's injury.