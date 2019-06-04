‘Will & Grace’: Debra Messing Says David Schwimmer Not Returning Next Season

Looks like Grace Adler’s impromptu flight will lead to happier places after all.

After spending most of the Will & Grace reboot’s second season dating Noah (David Schwimmer), it appears Grace (Debra Messing) will be moving on from the relationship. The actress revealed in a recent interview Schwimmer will not return to the sitcom when it returns for Season 3 in the fall.

“He is not, sadly,” Messing told press at Chanel’s 14th annual Tribeca Film Festival artists dinner when asked about Schwimmer’s fate on the NBC comedy, PEOPLE first reported.

“I love David and I had a ball with him so hopefully there will be another opportunity for us to play together,” she added.

Schwimmer joined the Will & Grace cast at the beginning of the latest season as Noah, a single father known in the New York Area for his Twitter account, “The West Side Curmudgeon.” He and Grace became romantically involved after the pair were first at odds when they first met.

While fans loved Noah’s frequently angry demeanor, and how it played against Grace’s optimistic personality. The characters seemed at an impasse — despite them moving in together — after Noah chose to bail on Jack’s (Sean Hayes) wedding because he had an old friend in town.

The season finale saw Jack tie the knot with his sweetheart in an impromptu ceremony at the airport, after their flight to the Italian villa where it was supposed to take place got canceled. The cliffhanger-heavy finale saw Grace get on another plane to Europe on a whim after meeting Marcus (Veep star Reid Scott).

Since Schwimmer will not return next season, we guess the trip must have gone well.

Series co-creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick previously revealed the relationship between Grace and Noah will have a lasting effect on the titular character.

“He is the spine of Grace’s season,” Mutchnick told The Hollywood Reporter before the season premiere. “He’s the story that we are telling for the character of Grace Adler and he will impact on her character after he’s gone.”

The writers revealed they were forced to not use the original audio from the taping of his first episode, as the cheers from the live studio audience were too loud and prolonged for the episode.

“On the episode that aired, we actually are not playing the track of the reaction that took place the night of the show, because that actual reaction is too loud and too long,” Mutchnick revealed.

“He came out and when people first saw him coming in, they went bananas,” Kohan added at the time.

The Will & Grace reboot will return for its third season in fall 2019.