Why 'S.W.A.T.' Isn't Affected by the Writers Strike (Yet)

The writers' strike has officially happened for the first time in 15 years, and while it will likely affect dozens of productions, fans of S.W.A.T. shouldn't have to worry, at least not yet. The CBS cop procedural has completed filming for Season 6, and the two-part season finale is scheduled to air later this month. This means that the remaining episodes of the season shouldn't be affected, however, the show's future remains another mystery.

As of now, S.W.A.T. is still one of three CBS shows still in danger of cancellation, and now with the writers' strike, that might not help its chances. Since the writers' strike could last through the summer, maybe even longer, shows and films will definitely be put on hold for the fall season, and with a number of shows likely hearing their fates within the next few weeks, the strike could put a damper on any future plans.

S.W.A.T. has been a bubble show in recent years, but it is troubling that it hasn't been renewed yet. Of course, nothing is set in stone for the Shemar Moore-led series, but CBS should be giving a formal announcement very soon. And again, even if it is renewed by the network, fans may not be able to expect it to come even later this year, depending on how long the writer's strike lasts. At this point, there's no telling how long it will go on for.

Officially striking last night, the Writers Guild of America walked out of their jobs after studios failed to reach a new contract. According to CBS News, over 11,000 film and TV writers in the WGA have negotiated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Late-night shows have already been canceled this week, with SNL canceling its upcoming Pete Davidson episode, which was scheduled for this Saturday. Since most shows are airing their finales this month, fans shouldn't see much interruption. Unfortunately, assuming the strike goes through the summer when production picks back up on shows and writers get back in the office, it's possible that the fall lineups will see delays.

Fans can still watch the remaining episodes of S.W.A.T. Season 6 uninterrupted on CBS Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. Hopefully, fans can look forward to a seventh season, even if it may be delayed, because that is definitely better than nothing.