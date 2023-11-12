Why Some 'NCIS: Sydney' Commercials Air Upside Down

CBS is going literal when it comes to promoting NCIS: Sydney. The newest iteration of the long-running NCIS franchise is the first international spinoff. Filmed on location in Australia, the new drama sees a group of U.S. NCIS agents teaming up with the Australian Federal Police to form a task force to keep the naval crimes at bay in the most contested patch of ocean on Earth. While NCIS: Sydney officially had its series premiere on Paramount+ Australia yesterday, the series will be making its Stateside debut this Tuesday. Now, the network is doing something pretty outlandish yet brilliant in anticipation of the premiere.

To promote the series premiere, TVLine reports that CBS will be airing NCIS: Sydney promos during NFL on CBS games tomorrow. On top of that, the promos will be airing upside down since the show is taking place Down Under. The outlet shared a first look at the promo, and they weren't kidding when they said that it will be upside down. From the clips to even the words, everything is upside down. It's one way to get the audience's attention, that's for sure.

NCIS: Sydney will be headlined by Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance. Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes are also starring on the series. It was initially announced in February 2022 that a new NCIS spinoff was in the works and set in Sydney. It's been a long time coming, but NCIS: Sydney is finally almost here. The first trailer for Sydney released in February and previewed just what the series is all about. With the strikes pushing back NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i, it's nice that fans of the franchise will still be able to get new episodes and a new series.

When NCIS: Sydney was announced to be part of CBS' fall 2023 schedule, it was a welcome surprise. Then, the series was announced to be premiering a day later than originally planned, coincidentally taking over the Tuesday timeslot once held by the mothership series for years. Fans will want to tune into NCIS: Sydney this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Luckily, the series should be right-side up, and you won't have to worry about watching it upside down. The promos are definitely a good idea, however. It will make people interested, and CBS is keeping the theme of Down Under. Even if it is pretty literal.