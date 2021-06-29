Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She's Using a Walker Upon Return to 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg is "glad to be back" at the discussion table! After a week-long absence, Goldberg returned to ABC's The View on Tuesday, June 29, though she is bearing an added accessory. Amid a battle with sciatica, the longtime moderator of the ABC talk show returned with a walker, quipping that while she was absent, she "turned into this little old Black lady. It's really strange."

Resuming her spot as moderator, Goldberg opened Tuesday's show by addressing her absence, which began on Monday, June 21 and sparked plenty of concern among viewers. According to Golderbg, she was out because she was dealing with sciatica, which she explained as "basically a bulging disc in your back, and it impacts the sciatic nerve, sends pain down your leg." She compared it to "a bad boyfriend who came back, who came back to mess with me" and said she was "trying to move my leg," a task that was "impossible to do. And it was really horrible."

Goldberg said that following her absence, she is "glad to be back" with her fellow co-hosts, though her return to the show came with something else: a walker. Goldberg revealed to viewers, "I have a walker, which kind of freaks me out." Although she said a walker is something she didn't know she needed, it is now her "new best friend" and she is “"ust gliding along. So, that's what happened to me, and you know, I'm told that it comes out of nowhere. You get it." Her co-host Joy Behar, who said that she has experienced sciatica in the past, showed Goldberg with a little love, telling her, "you look great! You look rested!" Goldberg responded by joking, "I've turned into this little old Black lady. It's really strange."