Whoopi Goldberg Pays Emotional Tribute to Quincy Jones on ‘The View’: ‘I Had No Better Friend’

Quincy Jones’ death has rocked Hollywood. News broke on Monday, Nov. 4, that the famed musical icon, who contributed to every genre known to man, died at the age of 91. Before the final commercial break on The View, moderator Whoopi Goldberg took the time to ensure she paid tribute to her longtime friend, whom she met while filming The Color Purple in 1985, which Jones produced.

“I can’t even explain what’s happening in my head right now because I know I have to be here and I have to be focused, but we just lost the extraordinary Quincy Jones.” Ana Navarro whispered a consoling, “Oh, Whoopi,” as the EGOT winner grew emotional.

“Songwriter, composer, producer. He worked with everybody – Ray Charles, Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Dinah Washington. Just everybody, he worked with everybody. And he worked as the composer on The Color Purple, which is how I met Quincy,” Goldberg added.

She then noted he remained loyal throughout her career despite the ups and downs that comes with being a high profile figure. “I had no better friend. He never left, whenever people were flocking away, Q stayed, and he always told me to stand my ground and I always do and always will, because I can,” she added.

Jones will receive an Honorary Oscar at the Academy’s Governors Awards event on Sunday, November 17, one Goldberg says is well-deserved. “The last thing I’m going to tell you is he’s such a prolific composer he composed stuff you probably didn’t even know was his, like ‘Soul Bossa Nova,’ which was famously used by Austin Powers. We’re going to go out on that, and we’ll be right back,” she said.

Jones has worked in every facet in Hollywood, from movies to television to music and beyond. Some of his notable contributions include Michael Jackson’s albums Bad, Off the Wall, and Thriller.