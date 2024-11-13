Donnie Wahlberg and Wife Jenny McCarthy Teaming up on TV Show

Donnie Wahlberg returns as the host for Very Scary People. A spinoff alongside his wife, Jenny McCarthy, will air in 2025. Us Weekly exclusively confirms Season 6 of the show returns to Investigation Discovery on Sunday, December 15. “This season we’re diving deeper into each case, sharing raw, first-person accounts from those directly involved,” Wahlberg, 55, said in a press release. “It’s more personal, more emotional and resonates on a whole new level.”

In the new season of the show, the season premiere analyzes the crimes of Anthony Sowell, who became infamous after he lured women to his home in Cleveland during the early 2000s before torturing, raping and murdering them, earning him the nickname The Cleveland Strangler. He died in 2021 in prison where he was serving a life sentence on death row.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As for Wahlberg’s new collaboration with Mcarthy, he serves as an executive producer and host on Very Scary People. He and McCarthy are taking love to a new level in a new a one-hour spinoff titled Very Scary Lovers. They will co-host the special, which airs on Sunday, February 2, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Of the episode, the network’s press release notes: “Fueled by their shared passion for true crime storytelling, the husband-and-wife duo present the dark and twisted relationship of one of the most diabolical criminal couples in recent history: Benjamin and Erika Sifrit, infamously known as the ‘Thrill Killers.”

Wahlberg and McCarthy’s production company, Work Baby, and Pilgrim Media Group are the producers for both Investigation Discovery projects.

McCarthy recently made a declaration during her October 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen about her marriage. “I’m so glad you asked me that question because so many people, including our relatives, were like, ‘Tell me it isn’t so!’ and I’m like, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’” McCarthy said of rumors of a split between her and Wahlberg when she missed several performances of his. “The whole thing behind it was [that] I had not been able to go on tour, visit him on tour. I was doing Masked Singer at the time. So then there was rumors. I showed up at the end [of the tour] and it squashed the rumors…Listen, there will never, ever, ever be a divorce between me and Donnie. It’s ‘til death do us part. No matter what.”