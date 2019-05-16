With Game of Thrones‘ series finale mere days away, many fans are wondering who will win and sit on the Iron Throne at the end.

Please Note: Game of Thrones Season 8 Spoilers Ahead

Admittedly, the question of, “Who will win Game of Thrones,” is a complicated and complex one, due to the series’ history of shock twists and unsuspected deaths.

For a while now, it has seemed that Daenerys Targaryen would end up as the ruler of the seven kingdoms, but after the most recent episode that is debatable.

On one hand, she could still very well make a march toward the throne as is, or — as some fans have theorized — it could turn out that her mad assault on King’s Landing was all a misdirect, which would still make space for her to be the reigning queen.

The other most likely possibility is Jon Snow, who it turns out is a Targaryen as well, giving him a staked claim to the throne.

Jon has consistently proven himself a strong leader, and he has the respect of the people. However, Jon has never shown an interest in being king, so if he takes the throne it would likely be begrudgingly.

Some other possibilities are Tyrion Lannister and Sansa Stark, though both do seem like longshots, as Tyrion also does not seem to have a thirst to rule, and Sansa is pretty far down on the list of those who have a claim to the throne.

Recently, George R.R. Martin — the author of Game of Thrones‘ source material — spoke out about his feelings on the end of the show and admitted, “You know, it’s complex. I’m a little sad, actually.”

“I wish we had a few more seasons. But I understand. Dave and Dan are gonna go on to do other things, and I’m sure some of the actors were signed up for like seven or eight years, and they would like to go on and take other roles. All of that is fair. I’m not angry or anything like that, but there’s a little wistfulness in me,” he continued.

The acclaimed author also stated that when you are part of a TV show “you’re really with a family,” then adding, “You’re with them for a large part of the year, and not only working with them, but you’re often living with them in some distant location where you’re all in one hotel together. You’re seeing them every day, like five days a week, sometimes seven days a week. They’re very intensely involved in your life.”

The Game of Thrones series finale airs on Sunday May 19, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.