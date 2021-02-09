'Whitney Houston & Bobby Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All' Documentary Stirs Excitement Opposite Super Bowl

A new documentary titled Whitney Houston & Bobby Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have it All aired opposite the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it stirred up quite a lot of excitement. The Lifetime docu-film takes a deep look into the lives of Houston and her daughter and reveals many tragic parallels. It features candid and personal interviews with those closest to the mother and daughter who share insight into the rollercoaster journey the two women faced throughout their lives.

Houston was born in Newark, New Jersey in 1963, and rose to fame as one of the world's most beloved singers during the late '80s and early '90s. She married New Edition singer Bobby Brown in 1992 and the couple welcomed Bobby Kristina, their only child together, into the world in 1993. Houston and Brown divorced in 2007. The "I Will Always Love You" singer tragically died in 2012, with the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office reporting that Houston's death was caused by drowning and the "effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use."

Bobby Kristina died just three years later, in 2015, when her body was found in a bathtub. Her cause of death was reported as lobar pneumonia. All these details, and more, are covered in the documentary, which has had fans overcome with emotion. Scroll down to read reactions from viewers who watched Whitney Houston & Bobby Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have it All.