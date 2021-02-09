'Whitney Houston & Bobby Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All' Documentary Stirs Excitement Opposite Super Bowl
A new documentary titled Whitney Houston & Bobby Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have it All aired opposite the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it stirred up quite a lot of excitement. The Lifetime docu-film takes a deep look into the lives of Houston and her daughter and reveals many tragic parallels. It features candid and personal interviews with those closest to the mother and daughter who share insight into the rollercoaster journey the two women faced throughout their lives.
Houston was born in Newark, New Jersey in 1963, and rose to fame as one of the world's most beloved singers during the late '80s and early '90s. She married New Edition singer Bobby Brown in 1992 and the couple welcomed Bobby Kristina, their only child together, into the world in 1993. Houston and Brown divorced in 2007. The "I Will Always Love You" singer tragically died in 2012, with the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office reporting that Houston's death was caused by drowning and the "effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use."
Bobby Kristina died just three years later, in 2015, when her body was found in a bathtub. Her cause of death was reported as lobar pneumonia. All these details, and more, are covered in the documentary, which has had fans overcome with emotion. Scroll down to read reactions from viewers who watched Whitney Houston & Bobby Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have it All.
I’ve lost count how many Whitney Houston made for TV movies, biopics, and documentaries I’ve seen since her passing, but clearly, one is not enough and evidently I like to get sad over and over again. #WhitneyAndBobbi— Cortney Johnson (@CortneyJohnelle) February 7, 2021
"This Whitney Houston documentary got me bout to cry," one fan wrote. "Nippy was going through it."
The Brittany Spears documentary was so heartbreaking, like wtf. I also watched the Whitney Houston and Bobbie Christina Brown story as well 😭💔— HKfan73🌈 (@HopeLangevin) February 7, 2021
"This Whitney Houston documentary on Lifetime is very good!!!" another fan exclaimed. "These celebrities really be suffering in silence. It's sad."
Addicted to these Whitney Houston documentaries 😣— AWJ 👑 (@MrAWalkerJr) February 7, 2021
"The Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina documentary really has me mad at the media and just sad," a watcher tweeted. "That family had been through a lot and still through a lot."
Watching @lifetimetv #whitneyhouston documentary.— Olga Berman🥭🍅 (@MangoTomato) February 7, 2021
I'll never forget watching #TheBodyguard movie on the plane when my family was immigrating from Moscow to Seattle. Memories!
"Overall, the Whitney Houston documentary was pretty well done!!! May Nippy rest in peace forever," someone else wrote.
Watching this documentary about the late Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kris is literally the saddest story of addition and the lingering effect!!!— Gorilla Glue Stan Account (@J_Rog18) February 8, 2021
"I NEVER get tired of watching Whitney Houston documentaries," a Twitter user said.
It’s almost 3am and I’m up bawling tears to Whitney Houston “I will always love you” I cannot sleep after watching her lifetime movie and the documentary! #WhitneyHouston #DidntWeAlmostHaveItAll— 𝐘𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐚 ✨ (@Yeauty_) February 7, 2021
"Watching the Whitney Houston documentary on Lifetime," a viewer shared. "This is so crazy."
I hope this be the LAST documentary about Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina 🙏🏽 pls let these 2 beautiful souls rest 🌹🕊 #WhitneyAndBobbi pic.twitter.com/iWyuFQLkD7— July 19 (@212Lexus) February 7, 2021
"This Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina documentary is absolutely heartbreaking," one last fan said.