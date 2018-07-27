Bobby Brown Denies Abusing Whitney Houston: ‘The Public Record Is Wrong’

During a tense panel at the Beverly Hilton, Bobby Brown denied abusing Whitney Houston, at one point telling a reporter, “The public record is wrong.”

Brown attended a Television Critics Association press tour panel Friday at the same hotel where his ex-wife died in 2012 to promote BET’s miniseries The Bobby Brown Story, reports Entertainment Weekly. Reporters pressed Brown about his relationship with Houston, whom he was married to from 1992 to 2007.

“Some of the things I’m not proud of but to get where I am now I had to go through it,” Brown told reporters. “Scandals? No scandals. Just juicy.”

Brown then insisted that many of the stories about him are “untrue, are false.”

“We’re correcting everything the press has believed about me. I’m able to tell my story from what I know, my truth. That’s the basic reason we did this film,” Brown said. “We did this film to tell my side of the story. What me and Whitney went through is what we went through.”

In 2003, Brown was charged with battery after an altercation with the “I Will Always Love You” singer. Brown turned himself into the authorities, and Houston had a visible bruise on her cheek. Despite that, Brown said there were “no violent incidents” between him and Houston.

When a reporter reminded Brown there are 911 calls, Brown replied, “You’re mistaken. You’re completely wrong.”

Another reporter reminded Brown that the 911 call is in the public record.

“The public record is wrong,” Brown replied.

However, Brown did once admit to hitting Houston. In a 2016 20/20 interview with Robin Roberts, Brown said he did hit Houston, but insisted he is not a “violent man.” He called other reports describing him as a “woman beater” or “violent toward” Houston “just lies.”

“The last few years of our marriage it was terrible,” Brown told Roberts. “Both of us trying to be clean, or one of us trying to be clean… it was terrible.”

The Bobby Brown Story starts after Brown left New Edition and found success as a solo artist. It also covers his marriage to Houston. The series starts on Sept. 4 on BET.

“I think the bad boy image came from me being on stage, not from me being a human being,” Brown told the media Friday, reports Variety. “You see me in person, meet me somewhere, you won’t call me a bad guy. You’ll call me Bobby.”

On Thursday, Brown said he will build a domestic violence shelter in honor of Bobbi Kristina Brown, his daughter with Houston, who died on July 26, 2015.