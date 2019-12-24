Where to Stream the Best Sitcom Christmas Episodes From ‘Friends,’ ‘The Office’ and More

The invention of streaming opens up the holiday season for all kinds of new TV and movie possibilities. Now, instead of dusting off your DVD copy of It’s A Wonderful Life or Frosty the Snowman again, you could pull up one of the Christmas episodes of any sitcom you like. Of course, that means tracking it down on the right streaming service.

The streaming wars have forced us all to juggle more subscriptions and free trials, and to go hunting through different apps looking for that one thing we want to watch. This year, you can skip that arduous process and find the holiday episode of your favorite show on the list down below. It should be up to date with the streamer or streamers that have your show, including subscriptions you already have, those you might want to check out or a PVOD service where you can rent or purchase your favorite.

Some of the most nuanced Christmas stories of all time have been told in the mid-season finale of one sitcom or another. Many of them could give Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer a run for his money, yet they do not get the proper acclaim because they’re buried within a 100-hour-long series. No more. Here is how you can binge-watch all of the best Christmas episodes of TV on streaming services this year.

Friends: Watch on Max

Friends had heart-warming Christmas episodes in nine out of its 10 seasons on the air. The show skipped only the last season since there was so much to cram into the shortened order. Even fans who do not celebrate Christmas itself can enjoy the show thanks to a visit from the Holiday Armadillo.

Friends is streaming now on Max for binge-watchers, but there are other ways you can find a particular episode as well. If you have a valid cable login, you can find most episodes on the TBS app as well. Otherwise, you can rent or purchase your favorite holiday episode on PVOD services including Google Play, the Microsoft store, Prime Video, Vudu or YouTube TV.

Community: Watch on Hulu, Netflix

All six seasons of Community are on Hulu and Netflix at the time of this writing, meaning four solid Christmas episodes are at subscribers’ disposal. All of these holiday tributes are great, though the best of them is undoubtedly Season 2, Episode 11, “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas.”

You can also find Community streaming for free with ads on Crackle. Finally, if you want to rent or purchase it look to Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, Vudu or YouTube TV.

Parks and Recreation: Watch on Peacock

Parks and Recreation isn’t the easiest sitcom to access these days, though it’s not exactly a major Christmas show either. There are seven seasons of the beloved show, yet only three Christmas episodes. Still, these are definitely worth the watch this winter — especially for those who identify with Leslie Knope’s unique brand of awkwardness.

You can stream Parks and Rec on Peacock with a subscription, or on Philo TV or the IFC app. If you just want to rent or purchase a specific episode, you can find them on Apple TV, Google Play, the Microsoft store, Prime Video, Vudu or YouTube TV.

New Girl: Watch on Peacock and Hulu

New Girl provided audiences with a perfectly calibrated mixture of wholesome holiday cheer and quirky antics every holiday season. All of the show’s holiday episodes are available on Peacock and Hulu. The highlights for Christmas are definitely Season 2, Episode 11; Season 4, Episode 11; and Season 1, Episode 9. Alternatively, you can rent or purchase the show on Apple TV, Microsoft store, Prime Video or Vudu.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ Watch on Max

Surprisingly, CBS’s The Big Bang Theory is licensed out right now and is streaming on Max. The sitcom has 12 seasons with plenty of nods to the holidays – or simply classic episodes for fans to relive. You can also find some episodes on the TBS app if you have a valid cable login, or on digital stores including Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Prime Video, Vudu and YouTube TV.

The Office: Watch on Peacock

Most people want to be away from work for the holidays, but The Office shows why that is not really necessary. The show puts co-workers together for cringe-worthy office parties that prove that family is where you make it, and the Christmas spirit transcends all limitations. All nine seasons are streaming now on Peacock, and are available to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Prime Video, Vudu and YouTube.

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Watch on Max

Even the rule-breaking sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm could not avoid putting one Christmas episode on its roster. It may not be one to watch with the kids, but the HBO original series’ Christmas tribute is a must-see stop on the journey through streaming Christmas. Stream it now on Max or find it on the PVOD services Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Prime Video, Vudu and YouTube TV.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Watch on Peacock

Finally, Peacock has Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Christmas episodes from each year. The show has done some creative things with the holiday premise, especially considering Detective Jake Peralta’s (Andy Samberg) abiding love for Die Hard. You can also rent or purchase those episodes specifically on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Prime Video, Vudu or YouTube.