8 ‘Friends’ Holiday Episodes to Stream on Max

Each year when the Christmas season rolls around, streaming services fill up with great movies to watch to help get in the festive mood. However, there are also tons of great TV shows that have holiday episodes which will also brighten your holiday. Friends is one of these terrific shows.

From the Holiday Armadillo to Rachel and Chandler nearly having a fling, the beloved NBC sitcom has quite a few special Christmas episodes. Certainly, this year, watching the show comes with the added sorrow of being reminded that Matthew Perry — who played Chandler Bing — passed away in October, but fans will certainly want to relive all his best moments as a way of celebrating his incredible talent and gift of humor. Below, we have compiled a list of all the Christmas episodes of Friends, so scroll down to check them out and let us know in the comments which one is your favorite!

“The One With Phoebe’s Dad”

Season 2, Episode 9 / Originally aired: Dec. 14, 1995

In this first Christmas-themed episode of the iconic sitcom, Phoebe goes in search of her long-lost father, but is not sure if she should actually introduce herself.

“The One Where Rachel Quits”

Season 3, Episode 10 / Originally aired: Dec. 12, 1996

In one of the more outlandish holiday episodes, Ross accidentally causes a little girl to break her leg, and then tries to make up for it by helping her sell more of her Brown Bird cookies (a spoof of Girl Scout cookies). Also, Rachel quits her job because she is sick of serving coffee all day and, instead, she gets a job in the fashion industry where she serves coffee all day.

“The One With The Girl From Poughkeepsie”

Season 4, Episode 10 / Originally aired: Dec. 18, 1997

This episode of Friends toyed with the notion of a Rachel/Chandler fling, but ended up not seeing it through. Elsewhere, Ross was busy being awful by secretly dating two girl at once (one who lived in Poughkeepsie), but found himself in Montreal by mistake.

“The One With The Inappropriate Sister”

Season 5, Episode 10 / Originally aired: Dec. 17, 1998

This Christmas episode of Friends is fantastic because it sees Phoebe trying to collect money for charity while dressed as Santa’s elf, and things do not go as planned. Holiday-related content aside, this episode is the one where Rachel dates a guy who has an uncomfortably close relationship with his sister, and it’s hilariously hard to watch how things play out.

“The One With The Routine”

Season 6, Episode 10 / Originally aired: Dec. 16, 1999

Ross and Monica finally get their chance to shine when they are invited to appear at the taping of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Luckily, they have been working on a dance routine since they were kids, and they are certain it will earn them some camera time.

“The One with The Creepy Holiday Card” or “The One with Ross’s Step Forward”

Season 8, Episode 11 / Originally aired: Dec. 13, 2001

Another all-time classic episode is this one where Ross tired to avoid a joint Christmas card with his girlfriend Mona — cause, you know, that would be too much commitment — by giving a key to his apartment. He then gets caught trying to change the locks on her.

“The One With The Holiday Armadillo”

Season 7, Episode 10 / Originally aired: Dec. 14, 2000

An argument could be made that the Holiday Armadillo episode of Friends is actually the best one ever. In another one of his rare not-the-most-terrible-person-on-Earth moments, Ross winds up with an armadillo suit that he uses to teach his son Ben about Hanukkah, after not being able to rent a Santa suit at Christmastime. Hijinks ensue.

“The One With A Christmas In Tulsa”

Season 9, Episode 10 / Originally aired: Dec. 12, 2002

While it is technically considered a clip show, this final Christmas-themed episode of Friends still has some holiday spirit. Chandler gets stuck in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for work over Christmas, and everyone else is back in New York reminiscing of the Christmas days of yore. In the end, a Christmas miracle occurs in the form of Chandler quitting his job and going home for the holidays.