'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White Opens up About the Only Argument She Ever Had With Pat Sajak

✖

Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White recently opened up about her working relationship with series host Pat Sajak, revealing the one and only argument she's ever had with him. During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, White referred to Sajak as her "work husband," and said, "We've been together all these years. We've never had one argument — okay we had one."

White then went on to share details about the disagreement, which was actually over hot dog condiments. "It was over putting ketchup on a hot dog," she said, then asking Barrymore, "Do you put ketchup on your hot dog?" The host replied that she prefers mustard, to which White responded, "Okay, all right. Well, anyway, that's what he said. 'You do not put ketchup on your hot dog!'"

In another recent confessional interview, White revealed an interesting bit of trivia about Wheel of Fortune, stating that she has never worn a dress on the show more than once. Well, almost never. "Well the way that happens is the designers send the clothes to the studio, I wear them, and they go back," she said. "They don't go to my closet. They go back to the designer."

White then explained that she has "worn over 7,000 outfits," but "never the same one," except for one time. "I don't know how it got lost in the shuffle, because we take a picture of every dress, and we have a list of everything," she said. "I don't know if the description was different than the other description, but it was the exact same dress." White also confessed that it was not herself or a Wheel of Fortune crew member who noticed, but rather a fan. "Somebody who was watching very closely picked it up," she shared.

In 2019, White stepped away from the letter board temporarily, to host the show while Sajak recovered from emergency surgery. Speaking to Vulture, White explained the situation and revealed that she was given little time to decide on whether or not she would fill in. "P-A-N-I-C. Panic is the word that comes to mind!" she said. "Our executive producer came up to me and said, 'Hey, Pat has to go into emergency surgery right now. How would you feel about hosting the show?' Panic set it at that moment, but I made a quick decision and realized the show must go on."