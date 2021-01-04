'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Never Wears a Dress More Than Once

✖

Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White recently revealed that she never wears a dress more than once on the show. The iconic game show co-host sat down for a virtual interview with TV Insider, and explained how the fashion choices for her outfits come together. "Well the way that happens is the designers send the clothes to the studio, I wear them, and they go back," she said. "They don't go to my closet. They go back to the designer."

White then shared that she has "worn over 7,000 outfits," but "never the same one." She then recalled one time that she did wear the same dress twice, due to a "mistake," and said that it made her "so distraught." Elaborating, Whiter said, "I don't know how it got lost in the shuffle, because we take a picture of every dress, and we have a list of everything....I don't know if the description was different than the other description, but it was the exact same dress." The letter-turning legend then clarified that it was a fan who first noticed the flub, saying, "Somebody who was watching very closely picked it up."

While White has cemented herself in pop-culture history as one who turns the letters over on Wheel of Fortune, just a little over a year ago she hosted the show. In late 2019, Pat Sajak suffered a medical issue that landed him in the hospital, and required him to have surgery. During his time out for recovery, White hosted the show, and Sajak's daughter Maggie stepped in to handle the show's famous Letter Board.

During a previous conversation with Vulture, White shared how the situation arose that she would have to host, and explained that she did not have a lot of time to decide. "P-A-N-I-C. Panic is the word that comes to mind!" she said, recalling what she initially felt when asked if she would host the show. "Our executive producer came up to me and said, 'Hey, Pat has to go into emergency surgery right now. How would you feel about hosting the show?' Panic set it at that moment, but I made a quick decision and realized the show must go on."

White then went on to add, "I felt like I had to do it, and I did. I did have a choice, but I didn’t. I had no practice whatsoever. It was just before it."