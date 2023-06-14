'Wheel of Fortune': Ryan Seacrest Reportedly in Talks to Replace Pat Sajak as Host

The race to replace Pat Sajak as the host of Wheel of Fortune is on. The first candidate who's said to be in talks is none other than TV mainstay Ryan Seacrest. The media personality, known for hosting American Idol and the previous Live incarnation alongside Kelly Ripa, is reportedly been in contact with the game show's producers.

This detail comes from Lucas Shaw, the Bloomberg reporter who first broke the news of Sajak's retirement on Monday. "One candidate to replace Pat Sajak? Ryan Seacrest," Shaw tweeted as he updated his initial story. "The host has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune. Some sources say he's the frontrunner. Others say he is just one of many interested."

Seacrest and the Wheel of Fortune team have not commented on any such conversations as of press time. Seacrest has joins a few other media personalities who've expressed interest in the gig, including acting legend Whoopi Goldberg and broadcaster Jon Alba. Fans have also looked to iconic letter-turner Vanna White as a possible replacement after she previously guest-hosted the show. Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, has also become a more prominent presence on the show in recent years, so speculation naturally pointed to her taking on some sort of hosting role.

Sajak himself confirmed the news in a statement alongside Shaw's report. "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak wrote. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Wheel of Fortune producers also shared a statement that read: "Thank you to the best host in the biz. Wheel of Fortune would not be what it is today without you, Pat. Looking forward to Season 41 being better than ever!"