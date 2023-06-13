'Wheel of Fortune' Confirms Pat Sajak's Retirement With Statement

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak's retirement is official. After more than 40 years, the host is set to step away from the long-running game show after the end of his upcoming 41st season, Wheel of Fortune confirming the news Monday.

"Thank you to the best host in the biz," the official Wheel of Fortune Twitter account wrote Monday evening alongside a photo of Sajak on the set of the show. The show went on to write that "Wheel of Fortune would not be what it is today without you, Pat," teasing that Sajak's final season as host will be "better than ever!"

Thank you to the best host in the biz. Wheel of Fortune would not be what it is today without you, Pat. Looking forward to Season 41 being better than ever! https://t.co/KPcbTQhE9x pic.twitter.com/0uQuXG2Jfr — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) June 12, 2023

Sajak has been a staple on American TV screens for more than four decades, first joining Wheel of Fortune in 1981. Sajak was recruited by creator Merv Griffin to take over for the outgoing Chuck Woolery and had already hosted two other unscripted game pilots – Press Your Luck and Puzzlers, according to Deadline – before taking on his current hosting role. He continued his hosting duties as Wheel became syndicated in 1983, and has since hosted various spinoff shows including 2021's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. He won a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement award in 2011 and has earned three additional Emmys for Wheel. Along with White, he is of the longest-serving hosts of any television program in the game show category. Sajak announced Monday evening that he would be stepping back as host after Season 41.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak shared. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Sajak will remain attached to Wheel of Fortune "as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting," producer Sony Pictures Television told CNN. Suzanne Prete, EVP Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, applauded Sajak for having "entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," adding, "we are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years, and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season." Sajak's replacement has not yet been announced, though top contenders seem to be White and his daughter Maggie Sajak. Both White and Maggie have worked on the show in various capacities, with White serving as the long-time letter-turner and also competing and Maggie currently serving as the show's social correspondent. Both have hosted Wheel in the past.