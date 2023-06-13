'Wheel of Fortune': Will Vanna White Replace Pat Sajak as Host?

The search for a new Wheel of Fortune host is on after Pat Sajak announced Monday that he is retiring from the long-running game show. Sajak has been the show's host since December 1981 and is set to end his run after the 2023-24 television season, and now eyes seem to be shifting to his long-time co-star, letter-turner Vanna White, with many wondering if she could soon step into the role of host.

White has been a Wheel of Fortune staple for nearly as long as Sajak. After beginning her career as a model while studying fashion and competing in Miss Georgia USA in 1978, White joined Wheel of Fortune in 1982, becoming the show's permanent hostess just two months after joining Wheel of Fortune. She has remained the game show's letter-turner ever since, and knows the ins and outs of the competition, having served in three separate roles. Throughout her decades-long stint on the show, White has not only stood by the letter board, but has also competed twice, most recently last month, and has even hosted Wheel of Fortune.

Back in 2019, White briefly took over hosting duties for Sajak, who at the time was on medical leave after undergoing emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. Speaking with The New York Times ahead of her episode, White admitted that she was "very nervous," as "normally I just stand there and I turn my letters, and I'm just happy as can be not having to worry about anything else. But here I am controlling the game, so logistically it was much harder." She later added to Us Weekly that while her brief stint as host was "good. It was different. It was fun," she was grateful to have Sajak back in the role.

"I learned that I was very uncomfortable doing it and agreeing to do it because it was just so out of my comfort zone, but I learned that I could step up to the plate if I had to," she told the outlet. "I have never even thought of hosting the show. Never crossed my mind. But obviously, I stepped in, took one for the team to fill in for him because I'm very familiar with the show after all these years. And our executive producer thought I was the perfect person to do that in his absence."

A new Wheel of Fortune host, or even a short-list of potential hosts, has not been announced at this time. In confirming his departure from the show, Sajak, who took over hosting duties from Chuck Woolery, said in a statement, "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"