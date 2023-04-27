'Wheel of Fortune': Maggie Sajak Introduces the 'Man in Her Life' to the Set

Maggie Sajak has a new man in her life, and he walks on four legs. Her dog, Jak Sajak, who has had his own Instagram page since March 2022, stopped by the Wheel of Fortune set recently. Sajak, 28, is Wheel host Pat Sajak's daughter and serves as the social media correspondent for the series. She co-hosted Wheel in 2020 when Vanna White took over while her father was recovering from surgery.

During a Wheel episode last week, Pat told White that he is often asked if there is a man in Sajak's life. "There is. His name is Jak," Pat said before asking Sajak to bring Jak to the stage. When the audience learned that the "man" in her life was a fluffy white Pomeranian, laughter breaks out among them.

Sajak adopted Jak over a year ago from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. "It's a wonderful shelter in Annapolis, Maryland," Sajak told the crowd. Sajak started an Instagram page just for Jak, who now has over 2,500 followers. Last week, she shared photos of Jak from the set, calling him her "little superstar." Sajak also published a video of the set tour she gave Jak.

Sajak's presence on her father's show has only grown in recent years. She served as the letter-turner in January 2020 while White filled in for Sajak. In 2021, she became the show's social media correspondent. Sajak has spent much of her life close to Wheel, as her father had been hosting the show for over a decade already when she was born in 1995.

"I grew up on set and everyone on the set is sort of like a family to me already," Sajak recently told WPVI while visiting Philadelphia. "Obviously, you know, my dad really is family, but being able to grow up on set and now, being a part of it in a professional way, it's a dream." She went on to say that she sees herself as the "liaison between the viewers and the show" in her role as a social correspondent.

Fans have clearly taken to her work on the series. After Jak made his Wheel debut, many thanked her for highlighting pet adoption on the show and supporting a local Maryland business. "Love you shouting out local a AA County business," one fan wrote. "Oh my gosh! Handsome little pup," another wrote. "Thank you for promoting pet adoption on Wheel of Fortune!!! You are so sweet and there are so many wonderful pets in shelters looking for homes," one person wrote on Jak's Instagram page. "Cute!! He seems right at home," another wrote.