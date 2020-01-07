‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Gush Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie as Guest Letter-Turner While Vanna White Hosts

Wheel of Fortune introduced viewers to a very special guest on the Jan. 6 episode. Vanna White was once again filling in for Pat Sajak, who had to miss several tapings of the show because he underwent emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. Seeing as though White needed someone to take over her usual duties, the show saw fit to have Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, take over the letter-turning reins.

In a brief clip, White explained that the longtime host would be back hosting the show next week. But, in the meantime, she that she could “do this [guest hosting even better hosting the show with a Sajak.” She then introduced Maggie who walked onstage to embrace White. Once she got onstage, Maggie gave viewers an update on her father’s health.

“He’s doing well. From the perspective of his daughter, it was a scary experience I’m not gonna lie,” she said. “But, he’s doing great and I know he’s so excited to be back next week.”

The clip also featured a throwback to Maggie’s Wheel of Fortune debut, which occurred in 1996 when she was only one year old.

“I’m walking a little better now. And, hopefully, I’m a little more eloquent than last time,” Maggie joked with White.

Based on viewer’s reactions to Maggie’s guest turn on the show, it’s safe to say that her appearance was a smashing success.

“Can’t wait for you to come back,” one fan wrote on Twitter about the elder Sajak. “I think it should be a Sajak and Sajak Wheel of Fortune!!! Your daughter is doing a great job. Vannas replacement…”

Sajak himself also acknowledged his daughter’s turn on the show on Twitter.

“Another nice job by @TheVannaWhite filling in this week on Wheel,” he wrote. “I like the new puzzle person, too.”

Many of Sajak’s fans responded to say that they agreed with his statement.

“She’s doing a great job!” a fan wrote. “Both Vanna and your daughter!!”

“Your daughter is lovely! And I loved the throwback. So cute,” another fan tweeted. “Nice job tonight, Vanna!”

White was originally tapped to fill in for Sajak back in November. After her guest-hosting stint, White spoke with ABC News about how she handled the new role.

“Those three weeks without him was very hard. I really missed him,” she said. “I just can’t imagine doing this show without him, you know? And I hope he feels the same with me.”