‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Are Still Gushing Over Pat Sajak’s ‘Glad to Be Back’ Tweet

Pat Sajak is back at work after his emergency surgery, and fans are delighted. The longtime Wheel of Fortune host made headlines last month after a medical emergency took him off the show for a few weeks, leading Vanna White to take over hosting duties on the show. With the episodes hosted by White set to begin airing next week, Sajak took to Twitter to celebrate his return to the studio.

He admitted that while his break to recover from the surgery was only four weeks, it felt a lot longer for the television personality.

Fans of the beloved game show quickly made the tweet posted Thursday go viral, and responded with positive messages wishing him well after his health scare.

Even though the shows I missed haven’t started airing (they begin next week), I’m happy to say that I’m back in the studio taping today. It’s been four weeks since my “episode,” but it feels longer. Nice to be back. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 5, 2019

“If Dan Patrick was still on ESPN aka [The Mothership], he might react to your news saying…’You can’t stop Pat Sajak, you can only hope to contain him!’” One fan joked in his response.

“So thrilled your back said many prayers for your speedy recovery [sunglasses emoji and wine glass emoji],” another user commented.

“Maybe you should be letter turner for a while. Vanna has carried you long enough,” another fan suggested.

“We enjoy your humor. Glad you’re on the mend,” another user commented.

News broke in early November the Wheel of Fortune producers announced Sajak had missed a taping to recuperate from emergency surgery. It is not known how many episodes were taped without him.

“Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” the statement read. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

White’s episodes as host are set begin airing Monday, where she will be charged with the special “Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway” episodes without her longtime colleague and friend.

The 2019 edition of the promotion will run through Dec. 20, and gives every at-home viewer with a Wheel Watchers SPIN ID for the chance to win everything a contestant wins during the episode. Since the promotion began, more than $2.5 million has been awarded to at-home viewers.

In a partnership with Disney, this year’s prizes will also include trips to Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Disney Cruises vacations and Disney Store gift cards.

Sajak and White have been hosting Wheel of Fortune since its premiere in 1982.