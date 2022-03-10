‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Pat Sajak for His Response to Contestant’s Story

Pat Sajak is at it again! During Wednesday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, the host had a very strange reaction to a contestant’s story involving a bicycle, a sliced toe, and paramedics. Sajak thought the story was pointless. Some Wheel of Fortune fans thought the response was inappropriate, but others had a good laugh.

In the first part of the episode, Sajak introduced contestant Scott Ingwersen. In a preview of what was to come, Sajak couldn’t understand why Ingwersen’s card mentioned that he had his big toe chopped off. “Why are you telling this?” Sajak asked.

Ingwersen had a good response ready. “It’s important to know that when I was 12 years old, I was riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops, and I fell and completely cut off the top of my toe,” he said. “The next car that came by were two paramedics that were on their way to their job, and they said, ‘It’s just a laceration.’ But I didn’t know what that was, so it freaked me out even more. And my toe is reattached, and I just want to say thank you to them 30 years later.”

‘Poor Scott just wanted to tell his story’

The audience joined Ingwersen in thanking the paramedics by applauding, but Sajak didn’t think there was anything worth clapping about. “That may have been the most pointless story ever told,” the befuddled television legend said. “And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you.”

‘When did Pat Sajak get so cold-blooded?’

While Sajak might have called it a pointless story because Ingwersen’s toe lost its point in the accident, many at home read Sajak’s comment as shade being thrown at the contestant. Sajak hasn’t commented further on the situation. However, he did tweet on Thursday, “I’m now of the age where, if I drop something, I only bend down to pick it up if there’s something else I can do while I’m down there.” Scroll on to see how fans reacted to Sajak’s criticism of Ingwersen’s story.

‘Scott needs an apology’

This is just the latest viral moment for Wheel of Fortune. The previous one came on March 1, when two contestants failed to correctly guess the phrase “Another feather in your cap.” Sajak asked fans to “cut them some slack.” Sajak later added, “It was an oddly entertaining puzzle and it’s okay to laugh at the situation. But have a little heart. After all, you may be there one day. And no one wants to be trending on Twitter.”

‘You owe this man an on-air apology’

One of the contestants who didn’t guess correctly, Christopher Coleman, told TMZ he hadn’t heard the phrase since he was a kid. “Just go easy on me and the other contestants because we are very educated people and we don’t want to be put in a situation where we are being cackled and publicly humiliated on a show that was a lifelong dream,” Coleman said in a message to social media users. He added that people “should have more empathy and a little more grace and understanding.”

‘The audacity to be so rude is baffling’

“Is anyone else watching [Wheel of Fortune]??? Pat Sajak is such an a—hole who says to someone ‘That’s the most pointless story ever’ when someone is opening up on National TV???” one fan complained.

‘This was the worst’

“Why is the host of Wheel of Fortune so rude,” one fan asked. “That guy just wanted to thank the paramedics who helped him when he was a kid and the host flat out told him that was the most pointless story that’s ever been told on the show WTF.”