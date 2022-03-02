‘Wheel of Fortune’ Panel’s Epic Failure on Phrase Puzzle Leaves Viewers Yelling

Wheel of Fortune viewers were not watching the best contestants Tuesday night after a bizarre and frustrating fail by every contestant on the panel. As the wheel spun around and around, two of the three contestants couldn’t get a very common phrase correct, while the third contestant who finally got it struggled to land on a spot that didn’t bankrupt him. Incredibly, even though Wheel of Fortune is taped months in advance, the show’s producers let the entire fiasco play out unedited.

The bizarre situation started when the board read “Another feather _n yo_r _a_.” Contestant Laura took the first stab at solving the puzzle, but she guessed “Another feather in your hat.” That was the first incorrect response. Then, contestant Christopher called the letter “g.” There was no “g” of course, so Christopher didn’t get a shot at solving the puzzle.

Contestant Thomas’ turn was up next, but he landed on a bankrupt spot, so he couldn’t guess at all. On Laura’s second turn, she guessed “Another feather in your lap.” This was also wrong. “Oh, the feather is moving around,” host Pat Sajak said.

‘I’d like to solve…’

On Christopher’s next chance, he guessed “d.” Again, there was no “d.” Thomas spun again, but this time he got “Lose a Turn.” This meant Laura got a third opportunity. This time, she spun the wheel and asked for a “p.” There was a “p”! Suddenly, it seemed like we were getting somewhere. Unfortunately, Laura guessed “Another feather in your map.” That was not correct.

‘They should’ve ended the game’

Christopher spun again, but he got the bankrupt spot, so he couldn’t guess. Thomas decided to spin instead of solve and landed on the $500 spot. He called the letter “c.” At this point, the warning that time was almost up on the show chimed! Thomas guessed the phrase, “Another feather in your cap.” This was thankfully correct.

‘One of the worst rounds in WOF history’

The excruciatingly long sequence of events had fans at home squirming. Here’s a look at some of the best responses to this epic Wheel of Fortune fail.

‘Dying on the floor laughing’

“I bet the guy who solved it was dying to answer but kept getting bad spins,” one viewer wrote.

‘I thought I was watching an SNL skit

“I’ll cut them some slack b/c it’s probably stressful being up there and on national television. That said, I thought I was watching an SNL skit,” one viewer wrote.

‘Two minutes of agony’

“It gets more painful the longer you watch,” another viewer wrote.