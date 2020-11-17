'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Flubs 'Declaring Victory' Puzzle, and It's Hard to Watch
One Wheel of Fortune contestant got a little bit ahead of himself upon giving his answer to one of the puzzles on Monday’s episode. On the last group puzzle before the final round, Alex, who was already well in the lead at that point and was pretty confident he was about to win, had quite a fitting answer line up for him, only he added one word in there.
With 12 of the 16 letters filled in, Alex threw his hands up in the air in celebration and answered, “I’m Declaring Victory.” The only problem, however, is that the contraction was not in the Wheel of Fortune puzzle, only “Declaring Victory” was there. While he admitted afterwards he didn’t realize that he added the extra word, viewers understood that Alex simply got lost in the moment and added a little flair to the answer because of how on-the-nose it was at the time. While viewers were less harsh on him, Pat Sajak, though, had to be the bearer of bad news as he informed him it was not the correct answer, leaving Alex completely bewildered.
The next contestant came in and solved the puzzle before even guessing a letter, leaving Alex even more confused after hearing her say exactly what he thought he said. Here’s a look at some of the most notable reactions to pour in after the viral moment.
For those who aren’t regular watchers, the moment certainly came as quite a shock. Even the five-days-a-week viewers were stunned to see the slip-up, accidental or not.
I almost never watch Wheel of Fortune anymore but, as luck would have it, I just witnessed a gem. Glorious. pic.twitter.com/ivKtm2KOOG— Jay (@o8snowman8o) November 17, 2020
No matter if it was a long-time fan or newcomer, the moment certainly was cringe-worthy. Right off the bat, it was evident Alex had no idea what had happened as Sajak skipped to the next contestant.
My face when he said “I’m declaring victory.” #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/TirjXk2nSF— Wednesday Addams (@LearningPains) November 17, 2020
In the seconds after it unfolded, viewers couldn’t help but notice Alex staring blankly trying to comprehend what just happened. It didn’t register with him until Sajak eventually explained his mishap, though he didn’t even realize he said that.
Guy on wheel of fortune tried to solve the puzzle...he said "I'm declaring victory" it was "declaring victory"...the next player solved it and won all the money. He was stunned.— The Mackstress (@MsJoiBella) November 17, 2020
While many were focused on the moment that played out on screen, others noticed something else peculiar about it. Given the time of the year and how the presidential election continues to be an ongoing news topic with Donald Trump refusing to concede, some astute watchers felt the puzzle may have been a jab at the president.
Guys, I think Wheel of Fortune trolled Trump so hard with their Declaring Victory puzzle tonight and I love it.— alison (@alison1L) November 17, 2020
While many laughed at the situation, some fans were not thrilled to see the show not accept his answer. As Sajak explained to the contestants afterwards, the rules state that only the words that appear on the puzzle can be said in the answer.
@WheelofFortune you totally crapped that guy out of the money for not allowing him to win when he said, "I'm declaring victory." That is a bad look for you. We are very disappointed in your show.— Harold Litzbaum (@nedsheckler) November 17, 2020
Longtime fans of the show know that these type of things can happen, whether it’s mispronounced words or in this case, the adding of a word. Though, this particular scene stands out among many of the other missteps.
yeah they are supposed to say the puzzle "as is" on the board. Even if they added a single word, they're not gonna win it. He said "I'm declaring victory" instead of just saying "declaring victory". LOL his confusion was everything though.— Yung Dynamic (@DynamicReacts) November 17, 2020
While Alex certainly was confused, upset and maybe a bit frustrated in the moment, it still turned out well for him. He ended up finishing in first place but was unable to solve the final puzzle.
I’m declaring victory would have been so much funnier if he lost #WheelOfFortune— Rachel (@rachel_am_i) November 17, 2020