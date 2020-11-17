'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Flubs 'Declaring Victory' Puzzle, and It's Hard to Watch

One Wheel of Fortune contestant got a little bit ahead of himself upon giving his answer to one of the puzzles on Monday’s episode. On the last group puzzle before the final round, Alex, who was already well in the lead at that point and was pretty confident he was about to win, had quite a fitting answer line up for him, only he added one word in there.

With 12 of the 16 letters filled in, Alex threw his hands up in the air in celebration and answered, “I’m Declaring Victory.” The only problem, however, is that the contraction was not in the Wheel of Fortune puzzle, only “Declaring Victory” was there. While he admitted afterwards he didn’t realize that he added the extra word, viewers understood that Alex simply got lost in the moment and added a little flair to the answer because of how on-the-nose it was at the time. While viewers were less harsh on him, Pat Sajak, though, had to be the bearer of bad news as he informed him it was not the correct answer, leaving Alex completely bewildered.

The next contestant came in and solved the puzzle before even guessing a letter, leaving Alex even more confused after hearing her say exactly what he thought he said. Here’s a look at some of the most notable reactions to pour in after the viral moment.