Ryan Seacrest ‘Driving Bosses Crazy’ at ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ Report Claims

Despite soaring ratings and positive audience reception, Ryan Seacrest‘s contract negotiations at Wheel of Fortune are reportedly causing tension behind the scenes. Three months into his tenure as Pat Sajak‘s replacement, the 49-year-old host has helped the game show achieve its highest ratings in five years. However, network executives are struggling to secure Seacrest’s long-term commitment to the show, with sources saying his desire for independence is causing “unexpected difficulties.”

“The powers that be over at Wheel of Fortune don’t want him stretched to the limit and want his full and undivided attention on the show,” an insider tells Closer Weekly. While producers have accepted his ongoing American Idol commitment – “It’s okay he hosts American Idol” as “they can’t change that” – they’re reportedly pushing for him to “scale down his other endeavors and tie him up in a binding contract.”

The host’s reluctance to limit his professional options has created friction. “They see Ryan as the future, but Ryan’s not the kind of guy to lock in and sign here,” the source reveals. “He wants freedom and control and refuses to be pigeon-holed, and his obstinate stance is driving bosses crazy.”

Seacrest’s successful track record may explain his negotiating position. “Ryan’s always been successful at pretty much everything he’s touched, hosting, producing, his clothing line, charities and even cooking,” the insider notes. Beyond Wheel of Fortune and American Idol, Seacrest hosts On Air with Ryan Seacrest and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve while maintaining various producing and business ventures. The host’s performance has won over initially skeptical viewers, with many praising his ability to make the show more dynamic.

This isn’t the first time Seacrest has succeeded in filling legendary shoes. Similar to his assumption of Sajak’s role, he stepped in to take over Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve after Clark ceded his duties following a stroke in 2004. In December 2019, preparing to host his 15th New Year’s show, he told Good Morning America via Closer Weekly he was “terrified” about “stepping into a show that is such a franchise with a legend,” adding that “all I wanted to do was prove myself that year and be invited back.”

The current situation differs from Pat Sajak’s arrangement with the show, which reportedly allowed for considerable scheduling flexibility to pursue other interests. According to The Sun, Seacrest initially entered into a short-term contract, likely a precautionary measure to avoid potential issues similar to those faced by Jeopardy! when replacing Alex Trebek. However, the show’s success under his leadership has prompted executives to seek a more binding agreement.

Beyond Wheel of Fortune, Seacrest is preparing to host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and continues his work as an investor and producer in Los Angeles. He recently co-authored a book, The Make-Believers, with his sister, Meredith Seacrest Leach, further demonstrating his commitment to maintaining a diverse professional career. The network has not officially commented on the contract negotiations.