Ken Jennings got come backlash with the latest episode of Jeopardy!, with viewers not happy with the 50-year-old host as a result of what social media users describe as a confusing clue. Tax analysis, Paul Clauson, returned to the game show hoping to extend his one-day earnings of $15,201. He competed against product manager Jonelle Lonergan, and attorney Amy Fleenor. Jennings introduced the first batch of categories in the Jeopardy! round, which included a special tribute to the newly released recording breaking musical film adaptation of Wicked.

A video of the film’s stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, introducing the category, as well as director Jon M. Chu, read out the answer in a prerecorded message: “Before I even directed ‘Wicked’, I could envision it up on the big screen,” he said, “And now, we invite audiences to step inside the magical world of Oz to enjoy this type of nine-letter experience.”

Clauson guessed “wonderful” — which is nine letters and a reference to the catchphrase the Wonderful Wizard of Oz musical, the book and movie. It was incorrect despite matching the criteria. Lonergan took a shot next, answering correctly, “What is Immersive?”

Fans expressed their frustration online. “I’m tired of these incredibly confusing categories just to plug something like a movie. Really unfair to the contestants who are not technically wrong,” one person wrote per The New York Post, while another fan chimed in, “Is it just me or is that absolutely not pinned at all? What makes Paul’s guess of ‘wonderful’ (as in ‘wonderful wizard’) wrong?” They added: “What would make my at-home guess of “cinematic” wrong?”

The Universal Pictures’ highly anticipated release broke box office records opening weekend. The musical fantasy beat out Gladiator II and Red One with a global debut of $164 million ($114 million domestically and $50 million internationally). Variety reports Wicked nabbed the biggest domestic debut for any movies adapted from Broadway.

The film has overwhelming positive reviews, with dans and critics praising both Grande and Erivo’s performances. The second film will be released on November 26, 2025. Part 1 currently boasts a 90% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.