‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Chuck Woolery Dead at 83

Chuck Woolery, a TV personality best known for his work on game shows, has died. Friend Mark Young broke the news on X, with TMZ confirming the Love Connection and Wheel of Fortune alum’s death not long after. He was 83.

“It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother Chuck Woolery has just passed away,” Young wrote on X at 9:52 p.m. ET on Saturday. “Life will not be the same without him, RIP brother.”

Woolery’s cause of death is unclear as of press time. Young told the Fox-Corporation-backed outlet that Woolery began to feel unwell on Saturday and eventually had trouble breathing. TMZ reports that the TV legend’s loved ones called 911, “but Woolery did not make it.”

Woolery is best known to television watchers for his numerous stints hosting game show programs. He spent decades on TV hosting shows including Wheel of Fortune, Love Connection, Lingo, The Dating Game, Greed and the TV adaptation of Scrabble. He actually originated the Wheel of Fortune hosting gig in 1975, with Pat Sajak eventually taking the reins in 1981.

In later years, Woolery became a frequent guest on conservative talk shows, popping up on Fox News programs such as Fox & Friends. He and Young also hosted a current events podcast together, Blunt Force Truth.