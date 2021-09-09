‘Wheel of Fortune’ Announces Changes for Upcoming Seasons

Wheel of Fortune is shaking things up for its 39th season, kicking off Sept. 13. A week after executive producer Mike Richards stepped down amid a flurry of controversy surrounding his short-lived Jeopardy! hosting gig, Variety reports a slew of changes coming to Wheel of Fortune. One thing that won’t be changing is the show’s hosts, as Pat Sajak and Vanna White have reportedly signed on to stay through 2024, with Sajak serving as a consulting producer.

Fans will get to see a lot more of Wheel announcer Jim Thornton, however, who has been with the show for 10 years but will appear more frequently on camera in Season 39. Beginning this season, Thornton will now be featured at a new podium on stage as he introduces Sajak and White, giving a different feel to the start of the show. The show is also getting a refreshed set this season as well as a modernized arrangement of its iconic theme song, “Changing Keys.”

Wheel of Fortune is bringing Sajak’s daughter Maggie into the show family as well! Maggie will join the show’s digital platform as a social correspondent, hosting online content including exclusive videos, behind-the-scenes moments, and interviews with the hosts, staff, crew, and contestants on social media.

Another change is with the actual gameplay, as Sajak will no longer do the “Final Spin” of the game. Instead, the contestant currently in control of the wheel will spin to determine the consonants’ worth during the round. “If you think about it, by doing the “final spin” I, as host, had an impact on the outcome of the game and that has always bothered me because it just didn’t feel right,” Sajak told the outlet of the shift. “With this change, only the contestants determine the outcome of the game and the host does not impose themself in any way.”

Season 39 will also see the “Free Play” wheel wedge removed and replaced by an $850 wedge. A $4,000 bonus has been added to contestants who solve all three puzzles in the Triple Toss Up Round, bringing the round’s total worth to $10,000. The minimum amount that can be won on the Bonus Wheel has also been increased to $39,000 in honor of the show’s 39th season in syndication. Season 39 kicks off Sept. 13.