'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Solves Puzzles With Quick Response

✖

Wheel of Fortune fans were stunned on Monday when one contestant solved a puzzle with a shockingly quick response. A woman named Alyson showed no hesitation in solving a puzzle that earned her a brand new Nissan Rogue. Considering the last year of COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the phrase must have been easy for her to call to mind.

Alyson was faced with a final puzzle in the category "What are you doing?" It was a three-letter phrase and she seemed to pick out her letters with a clear intention in mind, confidently reciting: "C, D, G and A." With those letters on the board, Sajak asked "You want to think about that some? Apparently, she rehearsed those in her sleep." However, Alyson needed no time to think, boldly calling out: "Avoiding the crowds."

"Yeah, she knew ahead of time what she was going to do, and it all worked out," Sajak said, impressed. "And now, she’s driving home in a Rogue! There she goes!"

Alyson's total winnings from the show were estimated at $55,825 in value, but her real victory may have been the adulation on social media. Many people were impressed with her commanding performance, re-posting it and commenting that they hoped they would be able to bring the same level of Savvy if they ever took the stage.

"She's a straight gamer," one person wrote. Another added: "Congratulations to Alyson Cook," while a third wrote: "She was amazing!"

Wheel of Fortune is a staple of network TV, having been on since 1983 in its current iteration. Sajak has been the host for all of that time and Vanna White has been his co-host for nearly as long. With both co-hosts aging, there is often speculation about one or both of them retiring, but Gossip Cop recently ran through those rumors and dispelled them with relative confidence.

Sajak's contract goes until the end of this year, so there's no doubt that he will be finishing out 2021 on the game show. On top of that, reports that Sajak wants to leave for one reason or another are often contradictory and impossible to verify. For now, fans can rest assured that the game show host will be at the wheel and White will be tapping the letters for some time to come. Wheel of Fortune airs on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for the correct network.