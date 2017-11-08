What to Watch on TV Tonight

With just one day left until the weekend, TV fans have always enjoyed the lineups networks present on Thursday nights. With a stacked roster on every channel, veiwers get the chance to relax with a little pre-weekend in front of the TV.

Thursday nights have plenty of great dramas and sitcoms on, so all TV fans have something to enjoy. During the fall, sports fans also get a little love with Thursday Night Football on CBS each week.

So, with so many options, what should you be tuning in to watch tonight? Let’s break down this evening’s schedule and find the right program for you!

Here’s what’s on TV tonight:

8 – 9 p.m. ET

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC): This is a big night for the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial, as one of their own goes under the knife. Last week’s episode revealed that Amelia had a dangerous brain tumor and she’ll be operated on by her co-workers tonight. For Grey’s Anatomy fans, this episode is one you won’t want to miss live.

Gotham (Fox): Bruce is being hunted by R’as al Ghul and he accidentally ropes some innocent people into the situation. Don’t let the low ratings fool you; Gotham has been great in Season 4, containing more villains, and more Batman, than ever before.

Superstore (NBC @ 8): Amy’s daughter gets a job at Cloud 9 and she’s not sure how to balance work and parenting. So, Amy turns to Jonah, though his advice isn’t always the most solid.

The Good Place (NBC @ 8:30): Following the big twist at the end of Season 1, Michael is now forced to work with the humans that he’s committed to torturing. If you haven’t been watching The Good Place, it’s a great time to start. Tonight’s episode is a must-see.

Supernatural (CW): SEASON PREMIERE – The new installment of Supernatural begins with Sam and Dean picking up the pieces after losing their mother in Season 12. With Castiel and Crowley also gone, the brothers have plenty of changes ahead.

9 – 10 p.m. ET

Scandal (ABC): The final season continues tonight as Mellie and Olivia continue their struggle for power in the White House. Being the last season of the Shondaland production, anything can happen on any given episode of this show. Fans should make sure not to miss an episode from here on out.

Will & Grace (NBC @ 9): *PICK OF THE NIGHT* Since its return a couple of weeks ago, Will & Grace has been as good as ever. In tonight’s episode, Harry Connick Jr. reprises his role as Grace’s ex-husband Leo. The laughs are endless in this edition of the sitcom, and there is no end to Connick’s charm. Every sitcom fan needs to tune in for this one.

Great News (NBC @ 9:30): Executive producer Tina Fey has taken a role on Great News this season, making the already funny series even better. Tonight’s episode sees the character wrapped up in a sexual harassment scandal which couldn’t come at a better time with what’s been going on in Hollywood this week.

The Orville (Fox): The Star Trek spoof series has been an odd mix of sci-fi and comedy fan that audience members latched onto early on, but ratings have been steadily declining declining since the premiere. Tonight’s episode sees the crew of The Orville are sent on an undercover mission to uncharted territory.

Arrow (CW): SEASON PREMIERE – This is one episode of Arrow that DC Comics fans aren’t going to want to miss, even if The Flash premiere did offer a couple of spoilers. Either way, tonight is when fans find out who survived the island explosion, and whether or not any one was killed in the tragic blast.

10 p.m. ET

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC): Annalise Keating is slowly losing a grip on her students and their work. Following Wes’ death, the Keating Four are digging into their leader’s past more than ever before.

Chicago Fire (NBC): There’s a shake-up on the way to Firehouse 51 tonight as Chief Boden takes a leave of absence. The new chief isn’t quite as friendly as the one everyone is used to, and that doesn’t sit well with Casey and his friends. Expect plenty of confrontation in tonight’s episode.