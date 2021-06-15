Wendy's Offering New 'Rick and Morty' Drinks

✖

Wendy's and Rick and Morty are teaming up for another promotion ahead of the Rick and Morty Season 5 premiere. On Tuesday, Wendy's announced a new line of Coca-Cola drinks fashioned after the beloved Adult Swim cartoon. Wendy's will also be offering free delivery on Sunday, June 20 in celebration of the season premiere and "Global Rick and Morty Day."

Wendy's is unveiling two new "freestyle drink mixes" based on Rick and Morty and available at over 5,000 Coca-Cola Freestyle machines around the U.S. Both are made with Mello Yello — the "Portal Time Lemon Lime" and "BerryJerryboree." The promotion also includes free delivery via the Wendy's app on Sunday, June 20 in honor of the Season 5 premiere. Finally, the fast-food chain will be hosting a Rick and Morty-themed pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles, California on Sunday to celebrate it all.

Wendy’s got that Rick and Morty vibe now. pic.twitter.com/jHf3pje41k — Jokers Wild (@JokersxWild_) June 9, 2021

"Wendy's is such a great partner, we had to continue our cosmic journey with them," said Warner Bros. executive Tricia Melton. "Thanks to them and Coca-Cola, fans can celebrate Rick and Morty Day with a Portal Time Lemon Lime in one hand and a BerryJerryboree in the other. And to quote the wise Rick Sanchez from season 4, we looked right into the bleeding jaws of capitalism and said, 'yes daddy please.'"

"We're big fans of Rick and Morty and continuing another season with our partnership with entertainment powerhouse Adult Swim," added Wendy's chief marketing officer Carl Loredo. "We love finding authentic ways to connect with this passionate fanbase and are excited to extend the Rick and Morty experience into our menu, incredible content and great delivery deals all season long."

The Mello Yello BerryJerryboree and Portal Time Lemon Lime drinks will be available from Wednesday, June 16 to Sunday, Aug. 22 at thousands of Wendy's locations across the country. They will also be available in zero sugar options. However, the free in-app delivery may be the most widely appealing part of the promotion of all.

The free delivery actually extends from Thursday, June 17 to Thursday, July 1, but it comes with a few stipulations. Fans must download the Wendy's app and register an account there, and not all Wendy's locations are necessarily participating. Other fine print applies.

This is the latest in a prolonged partnership between Rick and Morty and Wendy's which has included TV ads and other promotional products before. Sadly, so far Rick's efforts to court his own preferred sponsors like Nintendo don't seem to be paying off, but it's never too late.

Rick and Morty Season 5, Episode 1 "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" premieres on Sunday, June 20 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. You can stream the show live with a valid cable log-in on AdultSwim.com, or on Hulu + Live TV — with a free trial here for new users.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.