'Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode Titles Revealed

Adult Swim has released the titles for all 10 episodes of the upcoming Rick and Morty Season 5. On Monday, the show's official Twitter account posted a video where the titles appear and orbit around Rick in a clip from the Season 2 finale. Fans are hard at work trying to decipher some meaning from the titles.

The episodes in Rick and Morty Season 5 are titled "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack" and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Nine of these can be easily recognized as references to the titles of other shows, movies or piece of media — My Dinner With Andre, Multiplicity, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Eternal Friendship of the Spotless Mind, Independence Day, American Grafitti, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Samurai Jack and An Inconvenient Truth, respectively.

Some of the scenes in the three Season 5 trailers so far can be easily associated with one of the episode titles. For example, the many scenes where the Smith family pilot anime-style mechs are likely from "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," and the scenes where multiple Ricks duke it out in the house may be from "Mortyplicity." This kind of speculation preoccupied fans online on Monday afternoon.

Excitement for Rick and Morty Season 5 is at an all time high, with less than four weeks to go before the premiere on June 20. The show has been away for just over a year now, and its production pace is picking up thanks to its massive 70-episode order from Adult Swim. The writers have now confirmed that they are as far ahead as Season 7 even while these episodes are just coming out.

Meanwhile, fans have been treated to a new season of Solar Opposites from Rick and Morty co-creator and writer Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. They are also awaiting co-creator Dan Harmon's new show Krapopolis, which is being developed for Fox. Finally, last week Adult Swim revealed that a Rick and Morty spinoff about The Vindicators is in the works.

All this is exciting, though nothing is as imminently exciting as the premiere of "Mort Dinner Rick Andre." Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres on Sunday, June 20 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. You can stream the first four seasons on HBO Max, or on Hulu with a free trial available here.

