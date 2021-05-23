'Rick and Morty' Drops Epic Season 5 Trailer Set to Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage'

✖

The third trailer for Rick and Morty Season 5 is here, with just four weeks to go until the big premiere. Adult swim released another minute and a half-long teaser set to "Sabotage" by Beastie Boys on Sunday morning. It shows more details on the action-packed season ahead.

Previous trailers have shown fans glimpses of the major battles facing Rick and Morty this season — undercut with snide remarks as usual. This new trailer takes a bit of a slower pace, fleshing out the rationale and storylines that will lead to these epic confrontations. It also leaves room to get excited for new characters like the "horny ocean man" antagonizing Rick and Jerry. It has a few new sights as well, such as a blue girl apparently modeled after Captain Planet calling down lightning to save Morty.

The trailer also shows Morty's love interest Jessica taking a more prominent role in the action, as fans have previously suspected. Jessica has not been fleshed out much in previous seasons but all signs indicate that she will take more agency in the year to come. This is good news for the fans that constantly crave more continuity in a series that actively resists it.

Rick and Morty is infamous for taking long breaks between seasons, so fans are delighted to see this new installment coming right on schedule — about a year after Season 4 ended. On top of that, according to a report by ComicBook.com, the new season will air in one straight shot, rather than taking a midseason break as it did in 2019.

After years of drought, Rick and Morty fans are spoiled this summer with this new season following closely after Solar Opposites Season 2 on Hulu. Co-creator Justin Roiland and writer Mike McMahan make Solar Opposites, while co-creator Dan Harmon is developing a new animated comedy called Krapopolis on Fox as well. Meanwhile, they are all working on a Rick and Morty spinoff for Adult Swim.

The spinoff will follow The Vindicators — a parody of the Avengers from Season 3, Episode 3. Adult Swim announced the new series last week, promising 8 to 10 shorts starring Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob, but without Rick and Morty.

"We are thrilled to work in the Rick and Morty universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens in the aftermath of the Vindicators saving (or destroying) worlds," said The Vindicators executive producers Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe as part of the announcement. "We're so excited to show how this team of superheroes is plenty dysfunctional whether Rick’s around to have half of them murdered or not."

"We see it as our mission to put something hilarious within a fingers’ swipe of anyone on the planet," said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, as part of the same announcement. "These shorts are a way to meet the next generation of Adult Swim fans where they are, while giving our creators another format to play in and innovate around."

So far, there is no release date for The Vindicators and it does not sound like the series is very far along. Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres on Sunday, June 20 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. The whole series is streaming now on HBO Max, and on Hulu with a free trial available here.

