Wendy Williams Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Amid Amie Harwick Backlash, No Apology

The Wendy Williams Show host Wendy Williams has still not apologized for her comments about Dr. Amie Harwick, the Los Angeles therapist who was found dead in her apartment last week. However, the daytime host shrugged off the backlash by going out on a date night with her rumored new boyfriend, jeweler William Selby. Williams appeared to make the relationship official on Instagram by posting photos of their night out, too.

Williams, 55, shared several photos from the New York City date night on Instagram, beginning with a photo of herself on her way to a restaurant. She then shared a photo of her meatball dinner. Then shared a photo showing herself with Selby.

“Later on…studio with [Blac Papi]…another Friday night,” she wrote.

Rumors that Williams was already dating someone after her divorce from Kevin Hunter began last week, when Selby posted a clip of The Wendy Williams Show, in which she said a “very handsome” man bought her a necklace, reports E! News. Williams said the man was backstage and would “come by later.”

Williams has been facing backlash for a week. On Monday, she made a tasteless joke about Harwick, who was once engaged to The Price Is Right host, Drew Carey.

“She was killed. Not by Drew,” Williams said, later telling her audience Harwick was “pushed from a third floor balcony.” After a brief pause, Williams suddenly said, “Come on down,” using the phrase from The Price is Right.

The audience sat in a shocked silence, and viewers at home quickly criticized Williams for making fun of a alleged domestic violence incident that ended tragically.

“Domestic violence is something no one should be joking about,” Harwick’s brother Chris told Fox News. “This is a difficult time for my family and for Wendy Williams to make light of this tragedy is very upsetting to us and extremely distasteful. My sister worked tirelessly for domestic violence victims and women’s rights. Wendy Williams should apologize publicly to my family for her comment.”

On Feb. 15, police found Harwick unresponsive and with injuries “consistent with a fall” at her Hollywood Hills home. Police found evidence of a forced entry and a struggle. Her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder on Wednesday.

Harwick and Carey dated in 2017 and became engaged in early 2018. They broke up later that year.

