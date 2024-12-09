Another CNN personality is giving their final sign-off from the network. According to Deadline, Alisyn Camerota is leaving the news network after 10 years.

“Big News, Everyone! — today is my last day on CNN,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram. “Tune in at 4:50p (et) for my sign off. Keep it here for updates!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, Camerota addressed her exit on the air before ending her segment. She had joined the network in 2014, co-anchoring New Day on the network and then CNN Newsroom and CNN Tonight.

“Before we go on this very busy news day, I just wanted to take a moment to share some personal news. This is my last day on air at CNN,” she said. “I’ve had such incredible opportunities here these 10+ years, I’ve interviewed presidents and heroes and extraordinary people — the kind of peak career experiences that I had dreamed of since I was a teenager. The journalists at CNN are the very best in the entire news business and it is an honor to have been their colleague. It’s also an honor to have been in your homes this past decade through some of the biggest stories of our lifetimes. I’m always touched when a viewer comes up and tells me that I helped get them through these challenging times.

“So, I look forward to doing much more of that with you,” she continued. “Please follow me on Instagram..for updates on where to find me in the very near future. And to my dear friends at CNN, thank you for all the laughs we’ve shared, all you’ve taught me about the power of journalism, and for making my time here so deeply rewarding. I wish you all a peaceful holiday season and I’ll see you all soon.”

Camerota was nominated for 2 Emmys during her time at CNN. She first was nominated in 2017 for the “Battle for Mosul” segment in the Outstanding Breaking News Coverage category. And then her 2019 CNN Special Report, “Deadly Haze: Inside the Fraternity Crisis,” earned a nomination in Outstanding Arts, Culture, or Entertainment Report.