Wendy Williams Confirms Her Divorce From Kevin Hunter Is Finalized

Wendy Williams confirmed her divorce from Kevin Hunter is final on Thursday night when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Williams said she does not regret marrying Hunter, with whim she shares 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. The two were married for more than two decades and broke up after Hunter allegedly had a child with his mistress.

“After nine months, yes, I am fully divorced,” Williams told Fallon. “A door has closed in old life, the new chapter has been so lovely.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams called their marriage “25 years I don’t regret,” adding, “But you know what, sometimes people move on with their lives. And I have to tell you something, I’m now — I no longer live in Jersey, it is Wendy in the city.”

Fallon asked The Wendy Williams Show host if she was dating anyone, but she played coy.

“Am I?” Williams asked in response. “Do I look like I have a hard time?”

Williams filed for divorce in April 2019, and TMZ confirmed on Wednesday the divorce was finalized. However, Williams did not mention the divorce on her show Thursday.

According to TMZ, Williams is keeping the former couple’s home in Florida, and Hunter will pocket the money they made selling their New Jersey home. The two are also forgoing alimony, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Hunter is also signing over his shares in Williams’ production company to her. She is also receiving their joint bank account, while Hunter kept his cars and his own business.

Hunter and Williams’ relationship ended after Hunter allegedly had a child with his mistress. In a New York Times Magazine profile, Williams confirmed Hunter has a daughter with another woman.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life,” Williams explained in August. “An indiscretion that I will not deal with. He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son, and we were together for 25 years and married for 21. But there was no vacillating. I’m out. That’s all I can say.”

Despite this, Williams said she will not talk badly about Hunter publicly because he was her “first true love.”

“People want me to hate and scream and talk,” Williams explained. “I won’t. It bothers me that people say… it bothers me that people say, ‘Keep it as clean as you can, because you have a child together.’ That’s not the main reason to keep it clean. The main reason I won’t talk badly about Kevin is that he was my first true love. I will not have people talk badly. I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and the door is closed and I am talking to myself in the mirror. I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

Hunter admitted his indiscretions in an April statement to PEOPLE.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” Hunter’s statement read. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images