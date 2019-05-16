Wendy Williams Producer Exits Show

Another major shakeup has rocked The Wendy Williams Show.

According to Page Six, Talia Parkinson-Jones, a longtime co-executive producer for the daytime talk show, is exiting the series for Tamron Hall’s new daytime talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, which is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 9 on ABC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Parkinson-Jones is set to co-executive produce the new series, which will be hosted by The View veteran Bill Geddie as well as Hall, who had announced in July of 2017, just months after she left Today, that she would be returning to TV to host a new daytime talk show produced by Weinstein Television.

Parkinson-Jones’ exit comes less than a month after The Wendy Williams Show executive producer and the daytime talk show host’s manager, Kevin Hunter, was fired following Williams’ April 11 divorce filing.

A spokesperson for the daytime talk show had confirmed on April 18 that Hunter, Williams’ husband of more than 20 years, “is no longer an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show.”

In his absence, which was prompted by his alleged affair with Sharina Hudson, whom he reportedly welcomed a child with in late March, former The Rosie O’Donnell Show and Martha producer Bernie Young was hired as Williams’ manager. He is not, however, an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show, as that role has now exclusively fallen upon Williams herself.

Currently, it is not known if someone will step in to fill Parkinson-Jones’ absence.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing fallout from their crumbled relationship, Williams announced Wednesday on her talk show that she would be dissolving The Hunter Foundation, the philanthropic organization dedicated to helping those suffering from substance abuse that she had launched with her estranged husband in 2014.

In March, Williams had announced that the organization, in partnership with T.R.U.S.T., had launched a national substance abuse hotline to aid those suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse as well as offer support and educational resources to family members of those suffering from substance abuse.

The hotline is expected to be shut down shortly, though as of Wednesday, it was still accepting calls.

The dissolution of the organization, which aims “to provide grants and in-kind services for youths and families suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse,” comes as Williams seeks to distance herself with Hunter, and Williams claimed during the announcement that she “remains committed to helping others in the struggles of life” and will dedicate her time to other organization.