Wendy Williams ‘100 Percent Not Involved’ in What Is Happening on Show

Wendy Williams has “zero” involvement in her daytime talk show while she’s on an indefinite hiatus.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the staff at The Wendy Williams Show has distanced themselves from involving the Ask Wendy author in any planning for future tapings, despite that she had initially been kept in the loop.

“At first they were keeping her and [husband] Kevin Hunter in the loop, getting their approval on replacement hosts and guests,” the source said. “She is 100 percent not involved. Every decision is now being made with zero conversations with Wendy.”

News of Williams’ lack of involvement in the show comes amid a turbulent time for the host, who last appeared on her talk show on Friday, Dec. 21. Although an initial week-long hiatus was planned the following week as she recovered from a hairline fracture to her shoulder, it was extended into two weeks and later said to be an “extended break” as she sought treatment for complication related to Graves’ disease.

“Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being,” a statement read. “Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.”

Debmar-Murcury, the producer and distributor of the show, added, “For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family. We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”

In her absence, the staff and crew behind the talk show have reportedly begun discussing permanently replacing Williams with one of the guest hosts that have stepped in to fill her shoes, as Williams is “in no state to get back on TV anytime soon” and the staff have been kept in the dark regarding her potential return and the details regarding her hiatus.

“She’s managed to keep the real reason for her absence a secret, however you can’t leak something that no one knows,” one insider said following Nick Cannon’s announcement that he had spoken to the host. “She’ll allegedly pick up the phone for Nick Cannon but she can’t tell us what is going on.”

“We’re worried, we have bills to pay – who says she is ever coming back. The last thing any of us want is for the show to be cancelled,” another source said, with several sources adding that the guest host fill-ins were “being used as on-air auditions of sorts.”

Although Williams has not commented on the rumors or spoken publicly since announcing her hiatus, she is said to be “super scared and anxious” that she will be replaced.