‘All American’ Star Antonio J. Bell Previews Khalil’s Mindset Following Gang Confrontation (Exclusive)

The new episode of All American will see Khalil dealing with the aftermath of his confrontation with some gangbangers, and Antonio J. Bell spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s next.

In “Just a Friend,” airing on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, “Amina returns from Baltimore, and she’s determined to save Khalil from the threats he’s facing. Khalil finally turns to Coop for help, and Amina is surprised by Khalil’s actions.”

The latest episode saw Khalil getting into it with some gang members over what his dad did, but before anything could get too ugly, Jordan, KJ, Cassius, Darnell, and Spencer stood up for him. Bell thinks the support of his new “found family” “meant a lot” to the high schooler. “You look at that culture, gang culture in LA, a lot of it’s about family,” Bell said. “So having a community, having a village, having people to support Khalil, same thing on the football field. I think that village, I think the line kind of reinforces the idea that there is a life apart from, as history’s past and the community that’s a part of.”

Pictured (L-R): Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker and Antonio J Bell as Khalil — Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW

This storyline will continue in Monday’s episode, and although Bell couldn’t reveal too much, partly because these episodes are basically blending together for him, he did tease where Khalil’s head will be at and how he continues to try to accept the fact that he is not alone in the upcoming episodes.

“We can expect Khalil to really start coming to terms with his village,” Bell shared. “I think Khalil is still kind of at this war with himself and his past about whether or not to let people in, whether or not his village is still there for him, and he can still rely on them. So I think it’s just that struggle and really trusting them despite how much they’ve done for him already. Khalil’s gonna have a choice whether or not he chooses to really lean in and accept that support, accept that help. He’s also trying to protect the people around him. So you’re gonna see him be a little avoided as well over these next few episodes.”

There is also much else to look forward to aside from Khalil in Monday’s episode, as the Eagles are nearing a record at Beverly, Layla tries to help Coop and Breonna, and KJ and Tori’s relationship “hits a turning point.” Tune in to a new episode of All American on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW to see what happens.