TNT Sets Two-Night Premiere for ‘The Librarians: The Next Chapter’

A new generation of Librarians will soon be taking over.

After The Librarians: The Next Chapter was pulled from The CW’s schedule last fall, TNT was quick to bring the beloved franchise back home.

TVLine reports that the new series will be getting a two-night premiere beginning Sunday, May 25, following NBA playoffs. The second episode will the premiere on Monday, May 26, following NHL playoffs. Episodes will continue to air weekly on Monday nights. The Librarians: The Next Chapter stars Callum McGowan as a Librarian from the year 1847 who is stuck in the present after time-traveling. Jessica Green, Olivia Morris, and Bluey Robinson also star.

“The original Librarians was a top-rated series on TNT for four seasons and we are thrilled to bring The Next Chapter home to our network, with all of the spellbinding adventures, legendary magic and mystique that fans love,” Turner Networks president Jason Sarlanis said. “This new entry in the beloved franchise reinforces our commitment to high quality scripted content that features the drama, adventure, and thrills our viewers expect from a TNT original.”

The Librarians franchise started out as a TV movie franchise starring ER and The Pitt’s Noah Wyle as Librarian Flynn Carsen. After three movies between 2004 and 2008, The Librarians TV show ran for four seasons from 2014 to 2018. Also starring Wyle, the show focused on newly recruited Librarians and a guardian who travel the world, both in the past and present, as they solve mysteries, recover magical artifacts, fight against supernatural beings, and more.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter — Image Number: LIB102_0209r — Pictured (L-R): Callum McGowan as Vikram Chamberlain, Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal, Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall, and Bluey Robinson as Connor Green

The new teaser for The Next Chapter includes a face familiar to fans of The Librarian. Christian Kane will return as Jacob Stone in a guest star capacity. He will be tasked by The Library to mentor and help Green’s Charlie Cornwall find her confidence so she can become a permanent Guardian.

Franchise EP Dean Devlin will serve as showrunner and executive producer with Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. Wyle serves as producer alongside Mark Franco and Jonathan English. The Librarians: The Next Chapter premieres on TNT on Sunday, May 25 and Monday, May 26, with new episodes airing on Mondays.

“The universe of The Librarians has expanded, and we are so excited to present this exciting season of The Next Chapter,” Devlin said. “We’re confident the fans will fall in love with these new characters and that a whole new audience will be seduced into this wonderful and magical world.”