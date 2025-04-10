Elisabeth Moss Reveals If She’d Return for ‘Mad Men’ Revival

Don’t count out a return for Peggy Olson just yet.

Elisabeth Moss, who won a Golden Globe for playing Peggy Olson on AMC’s classic period drama Mad Men, recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live to promote the final season of Hulu’s sci-fi drama The Handmaid’s Tale.

During the episode, host Andy Cohen asked if she would ever consider reprising her most iconic role.

“Thank you for wanting that,” Moss told Cohen. “I would never say, ‘No,’ to anything like that. I’m not one of those people that’s like, ‘I want to move on and do…’ Mad Men is one of the greatest things I’ve ever done and will ever do…I would be super happy to play that character again. I loved playing her.”

Could Elisabeth Moss see herself in a Mad Men reboot? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/r9ubCd0SUL — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) April 9, 2025

In Mad Men, Peggy Olson started the series as protagonist Don Draper’s secretary. Over seven seasons of television, she arguably became the main character just as much as Don was as she worked her way up in the advertising world. Her character was the beating heart of Mad Men, and her scenes most accurately communicated the themes and ideas contained in the series.

Mad Men is one of the most award-winning series in history, with—among many others—four Emmy wins for Outstanding Drama Series for each of its first four seasons. It was the first basic cable drama to win the award.

While on the talk show, Cohen also asked Moss how she felt about directing herself on The Handmaid’s Tale.

“I’m pretty cold about it, in the sense of, I give myself options,” she said. “If I think I need to do something else, I do it again. I’m not emotional about it all. I think the hardest thing is making everybody wait while I watch it to make sure it’s OK because it feels obviously incredibly narcissistic to be sitting.”

Elisabeth Moss shares the most difficult part of directing herself for The Handmaid's Tale #WWHL pic.twitter.com/ZUKVeFToF3 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) April 9, 2025

The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale premiered on Hulu just two days ago. New episodes drop every Tuesday.