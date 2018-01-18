Wednesday’s TV Ratings: Blacklist No. 100 Hits Audience High

NBC‘s The Blacklist celebrated its 100th episode Wednesday night, earning its best ratings since 2016. Fox‘s 9-1-1 has also continued to be a big draw, especially after being renewed for a second season already.

Starting over at ABC, its sitcoms were all up across the board compared to last week. Amazingly, The Goldbergs had more viewers at 8 p.m. than Modern Family did at 9 p.m.

The Goldbergs started the night with 6.47 million viewers and a 1.7 18-49 rating, reports TV By The Numbers. Speechless had 4.78 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, while Modern Family had 6.17 million and a 1.8 19-49 rating. American Housewife had 4.99 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating. Match Game ended the night with 3.34 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating.

CBS‘ The Amazing Race had more viewers than any other show, with 6.8 million viewers and a 1.5 18-49 rating. SEAL Team was up with 6.6 million viewers and a 1.1 rating. Criminal Minds was even with last week with a 1.0 18-49 rating an 5.6 million viewers.

Fox kicked off the night with The X-Files, which only had 3.9 million viewers and a 1.1 18-49 rating. It had less viewers than last week, but was actually up in the demo, TVLine points out. 9-1-1 was up a huge 20 percent in the demo, with a 1.8 rating and 6.2 million viewers.

Over at NBC, The Blacklist‘s 100th episode had 6.5 million viewers and a 1.1 18-49 rating. That was its biggest audience of the season, and biggest since the May 2016 finale. Law & Order: SVU had 6.19 million viewers and a 1.4 18-49 rating. Chicago PD was also up to 6.63 million viewers and a 1.4 18-49 rating.

The Blacklist launched in 2013 and has earned two Golden Globe nominations for James Spader’s performance as Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington. Megan Boone also stars as Elizabeth Keen.

The CW‘s Riverdale was back last night, but did not bring in big numbers. It had just a 0.4 18-49 rating and 1.45 million viewers. Dynasty was only watched by 640,000 viewers, earning a 0.2 18-49 rating.

Photo credit: Will Hart/NBC