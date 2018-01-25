Wednesday’s TV Ratings: ‘Amazing Race’ Slips

ABC might want to reconsider dropping The Goldbergs 1990s spin-off. The network ran the pilot in place of a new episode of The Goldbergs and it earned the show’s best rating of the season. Meanwhile, CBS‘ The Amazing Race, was down from the previous episode.

ABC initially passed on a 1990s-set spinoff of The Goldbergs, built around gym coach Rick Mellor (Bryan Callen). However, earlier this month, the network surprisingly decided to air the pilot and the move paid off. It was the top-rated show of the night, with a 1.7 18-49 rating and 6.06 million viewers. It was the show’s best rating this season, notes Variety.

The pilot was retitled “1990-something,” and featured Bryan Callen as Mr. Mellor and Tim Meadows as Mr. Glascott, the guidance counselor from The Goldbergs. In the 1990s episode, Mr. Glascott was promoted to principal, and he helped his sister (Nia Long) get a job at the school, with her two daughters attending. Octavia Spencer was the narrator. Wendi McLendon-Covey appeared in the pilot as Beverly Goldberg, who visited the school even though her three children no longer attend.

Two episodes of American Housewife also aired last night, with a rerun of Modern Family in between. The first episode logged 5.32 million viewers and a 1.4 18-49 rating. The second had 4.16 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating. Match Game drew 3.24 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.

Over at CBS, a two-hour The Amazing Race averaged 6.14 million viewers and a 1.2 18-49 rating. The show was down in both measures, notes TV By The Numbers. A new Criminal Minds had 5.23 million viewers and a 0.9 18-49 rating, which was down from last week.

Fox’s night started with The X-Files, which fell to 3.86 million viewers and a 1.0 18-49 rating. 9-1-1 was also down, but it was still the most-watched show of the night with 6.43 million viewers and a 1.6 18-49 rating.

NBC had a full night of repeats, with two episodes of Law & Order: SVU and a Chicago PD.

The CW’s Riverdale had 1.38 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating, which was steady compared to last week. Dynasty was also steady with 560,000 viewers and a 0.2 18-49 rating.

