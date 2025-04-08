‘Watson’ Star Eve Harlow Reacts to Season 2 Renewal (Exclusive)

CBS’ freshman medical drama Watson has been renewed for a second season, and star Eve Harlow spoke to PopCulture.com about the exciting news.

The series premiered in January after the AFC Championship game and it proved to be a good idea because it’s already turned into a big success.

Centering on Morris Chestnut’s titular doctor who has returned to the medical field after the death of Sherlock Holmes, Watson was first announced in 2022, and filming kicked off over the summer. Watson is one of a few new shows to premiere on CBS this season, coincidentally being paired with last year’s new hit, Tracker, on Sunday nights. And Harlow is feeling as grateful as ever.

Pictured (L-R): Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“I’m really excited,” she said. “I can’t say enough about how I feel so, so lucky to work with such a good crew and cast. I feel like I’ve always been lucky with working with people that I really like, but this is just next level. Everybody’s so kind and supportive and fun. And every single day, I think, ‘This is such a privilege, such a luxury,’ and it just doesn’t feel like work. Like I said, it feels exciting. I was talking to a crew member who will remain unnamed, but they were saying, ‘Out of all the shows I’ve ever worked on, this is the first time when I’m actually reading the scripts and looking forward to the next one.’ So that’s the kind of energy that we’re surrounded by on set.”

“And you have Morris, who’s like… my god,” Harlow expressed. “When Morris smiles at you, it’s like the sun is shining on you. When you make him laugh, you’re like, ‘Oh god. I just did something good.’ You know? It’s such a wonderful presence to be around that it’s great. I can’t say enough good things. So, yes, I’m very excited for the second season, but it’s because they’ve really lucked out.”

Pictured: Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian Photo: Eduardo Araquel/CBS

Even though Season 1 still has a handful of episodes left, including a two-part finale, the actress is already looking towards the future. In terms of what she wants in Season 2, “I think definitely more diving into the good versus evil aspect of her, the moral ambiguity that is very much alive, and I don’t think has an easy answer,” Harlow said. “And I think it’s a constant battle.”

It will be exciting to see what happens in these final episodes of Watson Season 1 and how it could even set up Season 2. Fans will have to wait and see when new episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.