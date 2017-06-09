‘The Mist’ Showrunner Reveals How The Series Connects To Stephen King’s Book

Whenever a new adaptation of a book or comic is released, fans will always wonder how it will relate to the original source. That’s the very question many are asking regarding Spike’s upcoming iteration of Stephen King’s The Mist.

The book isn’t very long, and there was already a movie born from the material, so how will the new series tell the story? What could they possibly do to honor the original, while still making it something brand new?

In a new featurette, titled ‘Reimagining The Mist’, the cast and crew do exactly that. Creator Christian Torpe takes fans through the process of bringing The Mist to life once again, and that he didn’t want to do that without including anything from the story or the film.

“The novel is 108 pages, and it takes place over a very short time in a supermarket. In order to turn it into a show, we had to change a lot of things. At the same time, we wanted to be incredibly respectful of the source material.”

Torpe went on to mention some of the little things – and major characters – that made their way from the original material.

“There’s little references from the book and the movie throughout the story. There’s the whole Arrowhead mythology that is a part of the book that we sort of follow up on. The Mrs. Carmody character, the famous villain from the book and from the movie, sort of lives on in a new incarnation here.

“It’s like a weird cousin to the movie, or to the original story.”

Watch the full featurette above, and tune in to the series premiere of The Mist on Thursday, June 22 on Spike.

