Watch Nina Dobrev's Reaction After Adam Devine Admits He's Never Watched 'Vampire Diaries'

Not everyone has seen The Vampire Diaries, and Nina Dobrev learned that the hard way. She and her The Out-Laws co-star Adam Devine took part in "Besties on Besties" for Seventeen, answering questions about each other to find out how close they really are. When it came time for Devine to guess who Dobrev played in the steamy vampire show, the actress said she could guarantee that he wasn't going to get it. Devine admitted he hadn't actually ever seen The Vampire Diaries. Hilariously, Dobrev got out of her chair and walked away as Devine tried to get her back, noting they have to promote their movie.

Even though he hadn't seen the series, the Pitch Perfect star still took a wild guess and said, "Esmeralda." That is when Dobrev said that the reason she was confident he wasn't going to get it is because she played four characters. The revelation blew Devine's mind, and he said he's "gotta see this show." That's one way to get someone to watch. Plus, Dobrev's portrayal of Elena, Katherine, Petrova, and Amara are all so different from each other that you kind of have to watch it to see how it all plays out.

After Adam Devine said he didn't watch The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev was asked who he played on Pitch Perfect. Fittingly enough, she admitted she hadn't seen the movie. However, she was able to redeem herself thanks to Bumper in Berlin. And "by process of elimination," she guessed correctly that he played Bumper. At some point, the two are going to have to sit each other down and watch their greatest hits. Not watching The Vampire Diaries or the Pitch Perfect trilogy is, in the words of Brittany Snow's Chloe, a "travesty."

In case there is ever a Vampire Diaries reboot in the future, Adam Devine may want to watch the series. While Elena's heart may belong to someone else, it would be interesting to see Devine play a character in the TVD universe that has connections to Elena or maybe even Katherine. Maybe Nina Dobrev can appear in Season 2 of Bumper in Berlin. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it's going to be a while until the latter gets off the ground. As for the former, it may just be a pipe dream. So fans will just have to settle with the originals for now. Hopefully, Dobrev and Devine can use their free time to catch up on their co-star's iconic projects.