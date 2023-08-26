'Vampire Diaries' Cast Was Once Arrested for Flashing Drivers on Bridge

It's time to go back to 2009 when some of the Vampire Diaries cast were arrested. Before the show even premiered on The CW, filming was underway in Georgia. Considering the somewhat young cast, who were all in their 20s, it's not surprising to know that many of them spent their off days or nights partying. Sometimes, that partying went a little too hard as in September 2009, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that four of the stars were arrested for "dangling from the side of a bridge and flashing drivers on I-75."

Nina Dobrev, Sara Canning, Kayla Ewell, Krystal Vayda, Candice King, and cameraman Tyler Shields were all arrested on Aug. 22, 2009. While the actresses reportedly told deputies they were filming for the then-upcoming supernatural drama, deputies deemed them a safety hazard and traffic jam. Drivers called 911 to report women hanging from the side of a bridge and exposing their breasts. As if that wasn't enough, Monroe County Sheriff's spokeswoman Allison Selman-Willis said, "One girl was holding another girl's ankles and hanging her over the bridge like she was going to drop her."

Shields' camera had photos of the five stars "hanging, sitting and straddling the bridge," according to the sheriff's report. Although they were all booked in the Monroe County jail on disorderly conduct, they were released on bond. Considering The Vampire Diaries premiered and aired for eight seasons with no problem, it seems that the arrest did nothing to harm the series. Maybe it even boosted the audience. It is funny to know what happened behind-the-scenes of TVD before the series even premiered. They were just having fun, and with them being so young, you just have to let them live a little.

Mugshots from that night of Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Sara Canning, and Kayla Ewell have been making the rounds on Twitter. It has been just over 14 years since the arrest happened, and fans are remembering just how iconic it really was and still is. It makes me wonder if they would ever do something that crazy again. Since so much time has passed, you never know. At least they had some fun while doing it. Not to mention the fact that they have quite the story for years to come when talking about filming the first season of The Vampire Diaries. And maybe what not to do when you're trying to have fun.