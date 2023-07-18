Nina Dobrev Speaks out on 'Vampire Diaries' Reboot Speculation

Nina Dobrev isn't quite ready to head back to Mystic Falls, Virginia. Six years after The CW's hit series The Vampire Diaries ended, the actress, who rose to fame playing Elena Gilbert in six of the show's eight seasons alongside Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder, opened up about the possibility of returning for a Vampire Diaries reboot.

Dobrev, who can be seen in Netflix's The Outlaws, opened up about the show during her appearance on Radio Andy, where Wesley's recent comments about doing another vampire-related project were brought up. While such a project is a "hard pass" for Wesley, Dobrev is more open to the idea, though she said, "It always depends on the role and the director. I don't want to say never because if Steven Spielberg is directing or if Martin Scorsese has a vampire flick coming up and there's a great role that will challenge me in some way, maybe, so I guess, yeah. Steven, call me. Martin, let me know." However, Dobrev isn't quite ready for a Vampire Diaries reboot.

"I think it's way too soon to be talking about a reboot because the show didn't even end that long ago," the actress said. But Dobrev isn't entirely writing off a possible return, the actress adding, "It was such a big part of our lives for so many years. It's hard to not stay in touch with everybody and see them when we can."

First debuting on The CW on September 10, 2009, and based on L.J. Smith's book of the same name, The Vampire Diaries follows Dobrev's Elena Gilbert, a high school student in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia who has just lost both of her parents in a car accident. She ends up falling in love with Stefan Salvatore (Wesley), a 162-year-old vampire. Their relationship grows more complicated when Stefan's brother, Damon (Somerhalder), returns to Mystic Falls. The series ran for eight seasons between 2009 and 2017 and also starred Steven R. McQueen, Sara Canning, Kat Graham, Candice King, Zach Roerig, Michael Trevino, Kayla Ewell, and Matt Davis.

While it may be a little early for a reboot considering the show ended just six years ago, there is hope that The Vampire Diaries universe could continue. After the spinoff Legacies recently wrapped, creator Julie Plec told TVLine that while "this is the end of one chapter... we can use it to launch the beginning of another chapter, which is ultimately what we want to do when all is said and done." At this time, there are no announced plans to continue The Vampire Diaries franchise. The complete flagship series is available to stream on Max.