Watch This Ridiculously Cute ‘Puppy Bowl’ Teaser

It’s only a 15-second teaser, but Animal Planet‘s preview of the 2018 Puppy Bowl is jam-packed with cuteness.

The teaser starts with dramatic music as the camera zooms out to reveal a super-cute puppy in a bowl. At the end, there’s a brief reference of the Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out.”

As PEOPLE notes, the 14th edition of the Puppy Bowl will include another battle between Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Actor Dan Schachner will be back to make sure there is no unnecessary fluffiness during the game for the seventh time.

Last year, Schachner missed the Puppy Bowl. He was replaced by a skunk.

The Puppy Bowl has become an annual Super Bowl tradition and has only gained popularity with the growth of social media. The 2017 game, which ended in a victory for Team Fluff, was the second-most talked about topic on social media. Only the real Super Bowl had more people talking.

The 2017 Puppy Bowl was also the second highest-rated Puppy Bowl yet, with 2.5 million viewers tuning in. The show earned a 1.11 rating in the 24-54 demographic.

While the Puppy Bowl is loads of fun, Animal Planet also encourages viewers to adopt puppies. In July, the network announced plans to expand this effort by airing the first-ever Dog Bowl, which will feature older dogs who need to be adopted. The special will air during the “Road to Puppy Bowl” programming that airs before the main Puppy Bowl event.

Puppy Bowl XIV will air on Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET, before the real Super Bowl.

Photo credit: Facebook / Puppy Bowl