'Walker': First Look at the 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot With Jared Padalecki

Walker, the long-awaited reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, debuts on The CW Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. Before the first episode airs, The CW released a collection of photos to give fans a first look at the new Cordell Walker, played by Supernatural star Jared Padalecki. The reimagined version of the '90s Chuck Norris series also features a role for Padalecki's wife, Genevieve Padalecki.

The new series starts with Cordell returning to his home in Austin, Texas after almost a year of undercover work, only to find out he will have no opportunity to take it easy. He will try to reconnect with his son August (Kale Culley) and daughter Stella (Violet Brinson), while dealing with the other members of his chaotic family. His brother, William "Liam" Walker (Keegan Allen) tried to help while Cordell was gone, and that has only made it harder for him to fit in. Cordell's parents Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) are also in the picture.

Life is just as chaotic at work. His former partner, Larry James (Coby Bell) is now Ranger Captain, and they have to come to terms with Larry being Cordell's boss now. Cordell is paired with one of the first women to join the Texas Rangers, Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan), who tries to remind Cordell to stick by the book. Micki's only distraction from work is her friend, Trey (Jeff Pierce). While Cordell juggles work and family life, he also begins to wonder how his wife Emily (Genevieve Padalecki) really died.

The new Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Valor). The original series was created by Leslie Greif and Paul Haggis, and aired from 1993 to 2001. Now that the stage is set, scroll on for a preview of the new series.