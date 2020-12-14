Jared Padalecki Joins The CW's 'Walker' in New Trailer Following 'Supernatural' Series Finale

✖

It was previously announced that Jared Padalecki would be joining The CW's upcoming Walker series, and now a debut trailer for the show has been released, following the series finale of Supernatural. In the new clip, Padalecki is seen as Cordell Walker, a role originally played by Chuck Norris in CBS' Walker, Texas Ranger. Giving fans a taste of what to expect, the new trailer reveals that Walker is trying to overcome the death of his wife, played in flashbacks by Padalecki's real-life spouse, Genevieve Padalecki.

Notably, the clip may be dropping clues as to the plot of the show. At one point, Walker's brother, Liam (played by Keegan Allen), urges him to move on from his wife because "she is gone." Walker yells back that he can't because "some things" surrounding her death "don't add up." Liam, replies, "You are chasing ghosts." Walker then is heard saying that he "can't think of anything else, but her." The new series will debut on The CW on Jan. 21.

It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/1QbOYH5ikX — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 14, 2020

During a guest appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast in September, Padalecki spoke about the new show, and clarified that his Walker would be very different from Norris' version of the character. "My Walker has zero to do with Chuck’s Walker," he said. "I grew up in Texas and Walker, Texas Ranger was obviously a massive show. I watched it but this is a brand new character, brand new story and brand new era. Just a similar name. Cordell’s the new Walker, Texas Ranger, nothing to do with Chuck."

Regarding how Norris feels about the new series, Padalecki shared that, while he had not spoken to the actor at the time, he had heard from Norris' team. "I have not talked to him directly," Padalecki said. "I guess our people have talked, whatever that means. He had to give his blessing because he still co-owned the rights to the story, the product. So he was part of the EP [executive producer] group and he had some ownership in Walker, Texas Ranger. So we had to get his blessing to create a new version of it. I know we have his blessing but I don’t know what his involvement will or won’t be."